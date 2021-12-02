The moment many have anticipated since Massachusetts high school football kicked off its preseason in August has finally arrived.
Central Catholic will play for a state championship.
The Raiders (11-1) will take on Springfield Central (9-2) in the MIAA Division 1 state title game on Thursday at Gillette Stadium (5:30 p.m.) The two teams also met to open the season, with Central winning 67-52.
Central Catholic has looked nothing short of unbeatable this fall — aside from a Week 2 slip-up — outscoring opponents by a whopping 468-217 margin.
There are many reasons to love Central Catholic heading into the title game, but here are five reasons the Raiders are the favorite to become Division 1 state champ.
1. Ayden Pereira
Central Catholic quarterback Ayden Pereira has already established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Eagle-Tribune area history, and one of the most prolific in the history of Massachusetts. All the University of Maine recruit has left to accomplish is win a state title.
This fall Pereira has completed 164-of-244 passes for 2,680 yards and 32 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for a team-high 750 yards and 14 touchdowns.
In three seasons leading the Raiders, the defending Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP has thrown for 5,368 yards (No. 3 in area history) and 66 touchdowns (No. 2 in area history). His numbers would be even bigger if Central hadn’t been limited to a seven-game “Fall 2” season due to COVID his junior year. He also often hasn’t played in the second half of Central’s many blowout wins.
Perhaps most impressive is Pereira’s 27-3 record as a starter. All three losses were to St. John’s Prep, a team he and his Raiders rocked 35-12 in the state semifinals.
Pereira has also shredded Springfield Central. In two meetings with the Golden Eagles, Pereira has thrown for 671 yards and 10 touchdowns and run for 228 yards and six touchdowns.
2. Justice McGrail
Very few truly terrific seasons have flown under the radar like the one senior receiver Justice McGrail has delivered this fall.
Pereira’s go-to guy, McGrail has 58 receptions for 1,028 yards and 15 touchdowns this fall. It’s quite a breakout for a player that caught 9 passes for 59 yards and one touchdown as a junior.
Always a big-play threat, McGrail has seven touchdown catches of over 40 yards, and three of over 70 yards.
The 5-foot-9, 166-pounder has five 100-plus yard receiving games this fall, including 7 catches for 158 yards and three touchdowns against Springfield Central in their season-opening matchup.
Can the Golden Eagles slow McGrail? No one else has.
3. Preston Zinter and Matthias Latham
Preston Zinter is a 6-foot-3, 225-pound tight end/linebacker that has big time Division 1 college football programs drooling.
Matthias Latham is a 5-foot-9, 185-yard running back whose contributions often go unnoticed.
Both have been huge reasons for Central’s success this fall.
Zinter has caught 35 passes for 530 yards and three touchdowns. He had four grabs for 136 yards and a 65-yard TD against Springfield Central. The MVC Division 1 defensive MVP has made 55 tackles, 8 for a loss, with three sacks and an interception.
Latham can do it all out of the backfield. He’s rushed 61 times for 386 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 445 yards and six scores. He had 90-plus yard TD catches in wins over Methuen and Haverhill.
4. Dynamic defense
After two tough weeks to open the season, Central Catholic’s defense has surrendered just 116 points in the last 10 games, including a pair of shutouts. Of those points, 68 have come in the fourth quarter of blowouts, when the starters had long since left the game.
In three postseason wins, Central’s allowed just 39 points, with just two touchdowns coming against the starters.
Linebacker Sean Mercuri leads the Raiders with 96 tackles, including a pair of sacks. Nose guard Mike Brown has 51 tackles, 15 for a loss, and linebacker Marcus Rivera has made 44 tackles, including 3 sacks.
Defensive back Kolten Williams has made a team-high six interceptions, two in the semifinal win over St. John’s Prep.
5. Coach A and Co.
There isn’t much Chuck Adamopoulos hasn’t seen in his 25 years as Central Catholic head coach.
“Coach A” has compiled a 195-75 record as head man. He led Central to the 2013 Division 1 state championship and EMass. Division 2 titles in 1997 and 1998 under the state’s old playoff system. Central also went to the Division 1 title game in 2015.
His Raiders have been especially dominant over the past decade, going 104-16. Only three of those losses were to Merrimack Valley Conference teams.
Adamopoulos’ staff features veteran coaches that have been with him for many years, including the likes of Bob Jowett, John Sexton, Ernie DiFiore, Mike Leal, Ned Finneran and his son, Zak Adamopoulos.
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.