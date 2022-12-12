Here are five things to watch when Patriots face the Cardinals on Monday Night Football:
Mac Jones play-making
This is potentially, tonight in Glendale, Az., the beginning of the new beginning … or the beginning of the end.
For Mac Jones.
This isn’t necessarily about winning or losing, though one side is obviously preferable, but more about looking like the leader we’ve thought Mac is.
Take the handcuffs off, as he seemed to stress on the sidelines 11 days ago, and let him fling it around a bit.
Mac has not looked good, outside of three quarters in Minneapolis on Thanksgiving evening. It’s time he looks good.
That means down field throws and third downs converted.
This is a big night for Mac. Really big.
Matt Judon's play-making
The Patriots MVP is has been persona non grata the last two Thursday nights. Below average. At times, didn’t even realize he was playing.
Tonight is his night to help kick-start this team, especially on defense, creating something out of nothing.
Judon had the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in his pocket, but has since lost it as the Patriots lost two games with him doing nothing memorable.
Sacks are one thing. Blowing up plays is another.
This is a big night in Judon’s Patriots career. After the way the 2021 season ended, with Judon’s ineffectiveness, the Patriots have zero room for error.
Great players are supposed to make plays under these circumstances … lose and playoffs aren’t happening.
One explosive WR
I don’t know who or when, but I do know it had better be somebody between Kendrick Bourne, DaVante Parker or Nelson Agholor, the three semi-to-high paid wideouts.
With Mr. Trusty, Jakobi Meyers out due to a concussion, not plahing, it falls on one of these guys, maybe even two, to have big days, as in 6 catches, 85 yards and one TD.
The Patriots offense has been like a flat tire lately.
Marcus Jones usage
Then there was defensive back Marcus Jones, the only player on offense to make a play in the disappointing loss to the Bills.
Well, the Patriots had 11 days to prepare for this game with the Cardinals, and use Marcus maybe in a few different ways.
His speed and quickness are lethal, as we saw on his game-ending punt return against the Jets on Nov. 20.
Expect the Patriots to have a trick or two up their sleeves with Marcus.
Belichick approval of shootout
Bill Belichick is conservative by nature. That’s not breaking news.
I expect he heard the criticisms – and saw Mac Jone’s roar/criticism on the sidelines last week – and he probably understands he’s got to ramp things up a bit, take a few more chances.
Belichick does not prefer 31-28 games, but these Patriots sort of need one of those.
Does he sign off on it tonight, allowing Mac to throw for 300 yards, igniting a little confidence on that side of the ball for the sake of the team going forward.
Maybe.
