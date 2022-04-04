On Thursday, the MLB season will begin when the Red Sox take on the Yankees in the Bronx. Here are five takeaways from spring training.
1. Devers is locked in
We knew Rafael Devers was primed for a big year, but his performance this spring has bordered on superhuman.
Devers is among baseball’s spring leaders with five home runs, averaging nearly a homer every other game while posting a .450 average and 1.750 OPS. He’s been all over everything thrown his way and looks ready to feast after last year’s 38-home run campaign.
But nobody doubts Devers’ ability to hit, the more exciting development has arguably been his improvement in the field.
Devers has looked much more sure-handed defensively at third base and made a handful of highlight-reel plays over the course of the spring. Given his relatively poor defensive track record, a breakthrough with his glove would be an exciting development for the 25-year-old.
2. Promising returns on defense
Speaking of defense, last year the Red Sox weren’t very good across the board. The club has made several moves to address that weakness, most notably bringing back Jackie Bradley Jr. to play right field and Trevor Story to bolster the infield. But the only way to see if they helped was to see the finished product in action.
The initial results seem promising.
With the caveat that a whole bunch of different players have been playing all sorts of positions and we’ve only seen Boston’s actual starting lineup a handful of times, the Red Sox defense has been rock solid throughout the spring.
Through Saturday, Boston had only recorded four errors over 16 games, and the late start of spring training doesn’t appear to have hurt the Red Sox, who have made defensive work a point of emphasis throughout camp.
3. staff in flux
One of the few things about the pitching staff we can say with certainty is that whatever it looks like on April 7 isn’t going to be anywhere close to the finished product.
Boston’s pitching looks deeper than it has in years, but with so many arms and such a short ramp-up coming out of the lockout it’s a safe bet we’re going to see a lot of roles change as the season goes on.
For starters, Rich Hill and Garrett Whitlock are competing for the fifth spot in the starting rotation, but in all likelihood both are going to pitch out of the bullpen at one point or another, especially once Chris Sale returns from injury.
Then once James Paxton returns from Tommy John surgery midseason there could be another rotation crunch.
MLB clubs will also get to carry 28 players on the roster through the month of April, and Alex Cora already has indicated the Red Sox will use 15 pitchers. That could provide some opportunities for up and comers like Kutter Crawford to make an impact, potentially making Cora’s decisions tougher when the roster eventually drops back down to 26.
4. Eovaldi regular season ready
One other thing we can say with certainty is that Nathan Eovaldi looks like a guy ready to take the ball on Opening Day.
Set to start Boston’s season opener for the third year in a row, Eovaldi has looked the part again, finishing with a 3.55 ERA, 16 strikeouts and no walks in three Grapefruit League starts.
Eovaldi took the mound Saturday for his final tune-up of the spring before Thursday’s opener in New York, going 5.2 innings while allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.
Eovaldi was in full control for most of the outing, allowing a solo home run to Michael Chavis and a two-run shot to Diego Castillo before running out of gas in the sixth inning after topping 90 pitches.
5. Bench depth needed
With Trevor Story on board the Red Sox lineup is stacked, but this spring has revealed a concerning lack of bench depth.
Following Saturday’s latest cuts, bench options consist of catcher Kevin Plawecki, infielder-turned-outfielder Christian Arroyo, light-hitting infielder Jonathan Araúz and first baseman Travis Shaw, with outfielders Franchy Cordero and Rob Refsnyder in the mix as well.
Given that Arroyo has only been playing outfield for about a week and Shaw will likely only be used against righties, this seems like a natural place to make a move until top prospects like Triston Casas and Jarren Duran are ready to contribute.
