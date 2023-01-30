Can you believe truck day is only four days away?
It’s been a busy offseason filled with twists and turns, but now spring training is right around the corner. While the Red Sox could still make one or two additional moves, the 2023 roster has largely come into focus and now the question is how the pieces will fit together.
Where do the Red Sox stand? What more could the club do? Here are a few questions that still need answering and other storylines worth following.
1. Mondesi a fascinating, infuriating talent
Though not exactly a household name, newly acquired shortstop Adalberto Mondesi has quite a resume.
A former Top 30 prospect in baseball, Mondesi made history when he became the first player in MLB history to make their big league debut in the World Series. Mondesi helped the Kansas City Royals win the championship as a 20-year-old in 2015, and since then he’s consistently ranked as one of the most electric and frustrating players in the game.
When he’s on, Mondesi is a special talent. He’s led the league in stolen bases and triples, flashed eye-opening defensive abilities at shortstop and in 2018 demonstrated tantalizing power potential. The problem? He’s always hurt and has only played more than 100 games once in seven seasons, including just 35 in 2021 and 15 last year after suffering a torn ACL in late April.
If Mondesi can stay healthy he might prove a massive pick-up, but that’s a huge “if.” In either case, he likely won’t be ready for Opening Day as he continues to work his way back from last year’s knee injury.
2. What if Mondesi, Arroyo get hurt?
As it stands now the Red Sox projected depth chart in the middle infield consists of Kiké Hernández at shortstop and Christian Arroyo at second base, with Mondesi likely to see regular time as well. Given that Mondesi is still rehabbing and Arroyo’s a significant injury risk the club could probably use at least one additional bench piece as insurance.
Internally the club could turn to prospects Enmanuel Valdez, Ceddanne Rafaela or David Hamilton, all of whom are already on the 40-man roster, or it could promote Niko Goodrum, a non-roster invitee and a six-year big league veteran. Free agents Elvis Andrus and Jose Iglesias are also still available.
One outside the box option? Bobby Dalbec. Though the Red Sox infielder has mostly played first base in Boston he was an accomplished third baseman in college and has appeared in five games at second base or shortstop with the Sox.
3. Could Sox sign another lefty?
As of now the Red Sox only have one left-handed reliever on the big league roster. Joely Rodriguez was the club’s first free agent addition this offseason, but outside of moving starter James Paxton to the bullpen the club doesn’t have any other obvious options.
Luckily the left-handed reliever market is still fairly robust. If the Red Sox wanted, lefties Andrew Chafin (2.83 ERA in 2022), Matt Moore (1.95) and Will Smith (3.97) are all still available and could round out what is shaping up to be one of the most improved bullpens in baseball.
4. What is Boston’s ideal five-man rotation?
Entering spring training the Red Sox have seven starters vying for five rotation spots. Chris Sale and Corey Kluber are probably locks, but after that the club will have to pick three of Nick Pivetta, James Paxton, Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck and Brayan Bello.
All five have a case. Pivetta was the only Red Sox starter who made all their starts in 2022, Paxton was a proven mid-rotation starter before injuries derailed his career, and Whitlock, Houck and Bello all boast serious upside.
Injuries could potentially make Boston’s choices a lot simpler, but if everyone stays healthy the Red Sox could have some interesting decisions to make.
5. Have Sox addressed power shortage?
Last season the Red Sox struggled to hit the ball out of the yard, and this offseason the club has made a point to add some ‘oomph’ to its lineup.
How has it done? According to FanGraphs’ Steamer projections the Red Sox are in a lot better shape. This year’s club is projected to hit 191 home runs, with nine players finishing in double digits. By comparison, last year’s team only hit 155 and had six players in double digits.
The top home run hitters, FanGraphs projects, are Rafael Devers (32), Adam Duvall (20), Triston Casas (19), Masataka Yoshida (18), Kiké Hernández (16), Alex Verdugo and Justin Turner (14 each), Adalberto Mondesi (12) and Trevor Story (11 in half a season of action).
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
