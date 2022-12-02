Here are some personal observances of five key Patriots players in last night's 24-10 loss to the Bills:
-
Mac Jones
We didn’t learn anything different about Mac Jones against the Buffalo Bills. He was average, at best, and he showed his frustration a few times, sitting alone on the far end of the bench at one point after another 3-and-out.
There wasn’t anything close to what we saw in Minnesota, a guy who took a few chances and threw the ball a little abandon. Last night was a little here, a little there and not one memorable connection.
He tried one fly-pattern mid-way through the fourth quarter and it went 15 yards over Tyquan Thornton’s head.
It wasn’t his night. It hasn’t been his year.
The Patriots have five more weeks to figure out the future of the position, including his place.
There are such things as sophomore slumps, but Mac’s confidence was as low as it could go. Last night, he was a non-factor. A no-no going against Josh Allen.
-
Jonathan Jones
A few weeks ago after the Patriots beat the Jets, Bill Belichick called Jonathan Jones “one of our best players.” Well, one of their best players, for the second week in a row, got burned.
True, he went against a pair of icons, Justin Jefferson (9 rec., 139 yards, 1 TD) on Thanksgiving and Stephon Diggs (7 rec., 92 yards, 1 TD) last night. They got virtually no push back on everything thrown their way.
Jones is pretty good. Was very good as the slot cornerback with a guy like Stephon Gilmore here.
It was a big ask the last two Thursday nights, but he’s the chosen one as the franchise’s shutdown corner.
-
Matthew Judon
The NFL Defensive MVP has lost a little luster under the bright lights, too. The NFL sacks leader didn’t have a sack or tackle for a loss.
He did recover a fumble, forced by Josh Uche, but other than he couldn’t make a memorable play on one of the best players in football.
The Patriots needed a very good game from Judon, a third down sack (or two), but it never happened.
Is this what happened in 2021, when he didn’t have a sack his last five games. The Patriots lost four of those games, including the playoff loss in Buffalo.
-
Rhamondre Stevenson
A bright spot. In fact, he has been from the camp two summers ago, morphing into the Patriots No. 1 running back.
He had another game when he left every once on the field, taking hits a trusted backup might take.
He finished with 78 yards (54 rushing, 24 receiving). It felt like more.
Without a real backup because of Damien Harris’ injury, Stevenson took a beating.
One of the best, unsung plays of the game, was his 16-yard run from the 1-yard line, on third-and-18.
-
Josh Uche
There was one player on defense, just one, that stood out among the rest.
The third year linebacker, who has been in and out of the trainers’ room for much of his first two seasons, is proving to the athletic linebacker Belichick drafted 60th overall after being injured his entire junior season at Michigan.
He made what should’ve been the defensive play of the game, strip-sacking Josh Allen, and forcing a fumble picked up by Judon.
It was within the last two minutes of the first half, and could’ve helped close a 10-point gap to 3 or 7 seven points.
A missed field goal, hitting the T-bar on the bottom, ended up killing a golden opportunity.
Uche ended with two sacks and three quarterback hits.
This is a good sign for the defense, if not for 2022 but beyond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.