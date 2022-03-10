NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack defeated Maine 6-2 on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Hockey East playoffs. Exclusively for TMR subscribers, here are my takeaways from Merrimack’s first home playoff win since 2015:
(1) Merrimack won the first period 1-0 and generally had the better of the play in the opening 20 minutes. But, the Warriors only registered six shots on goal. That was a problem. It wasn’t a huge problem, because the Warriors had a lead and they actually limited Maine to just four shots on goal, but the Warriors had more opportunities to shoot the puck and they passed them up for the extra pass.
That changed completely in the early part of the second period. Merrimack had six shots in the first four minutes of the second period and scored twice to take a 3-0 lead.
Merrimack has had its most success this season when they’ve generated 29+ shots on goal. The Warriors are 11-4-1 when they outshoot their opponent and 6-7-0 when they don’t.
(2) Maine turned up the pressure late in the second period. The Black Bears were able to score a goal as well and cut Merrimack’s deficit to 3-1 at the second intermission.
The Black Bears weren’t consistent enough, but they had runs - including in the second period - where they looked like the team that beat Boston University on Saturday 8-1. There were runs in the game where Maine was super aggressive on the forecheck and took away the points from Merrimack in the offensive zone. But it wasn’t consistent enough. Merrimack found a way to neutralize that pressure and used it to create outnumbered situations with the puck. Filip Forsmark’s goal was a good example.
It looked like Maine was trying to play the way it had against BU, but the Warriors had an answer.
(3) The atmosphere at Lawler Arena was fantastic yet again. Saturday felt like a playoff game and the Merrimack fanbase delivered in a big way now that the playoffs finally arrived. The sellout crowd was loud all night.
The students were great. The only criticism is that too many of them left too early. One of the biggest moments of the 2011 run was when the Warriors beat Maine in the Hockey East playoffs and the entire team went to the glass in front of the student section after they won the series. There’s a photo of it in the hallway that leads up to the BLC. It’s an iconic moment in program history. It could have been recreated tonight but too many students packed up after the Warriors scored the empty-net goal.
Oh well.
Overall, the atmosphere in the building was great. Crowds like the Warriors had tonight is what can make that building fun.
(4) Maine put up a fight in the third period. It was like a fighter knowing he needs a knockout in the final round of the fight. The Black Bears came out swinging but the Warriors avoided taking the punch and survived.
That’s the area where you can tell the program has grown the most. In prior years, a 3-1 game could have easily turned into a 3-2 game, and then who knows what would happen? Merrimack closed out this game in a big way, which goes to show how much the program has matured.
(5) Merrimack’s third and fourth lines were terrific in this game. Mick Messner’s line and Mac Welsher’s line set a tone with their physical play and on the forecheck. Both units backchecked hard through the neutral zone. I thought all six of those forwards set the tone and disrupted Maine any time they tried to get something some.
Matt Copponi played maybe his best game of the season. Mike Brown was rewarded with his first collegiate point. Hugo Ollas was solid and steady in goal.
An unheralded star in this game was Jordan Seyfert. I thought he was extremely effective. He got under Maine’s skin and he was relentless both on the forecheck and on the backcheck. He was disruptive every shift and was hard to play against.
Mike McMahon covers Merrimack College hockey for The Eagle-Tribune.
