Not every club that “wins the offseason” winds up reaping the rewards once the games actually begin, but more often than not MLB clubs that aggressively address their weaknesses usually improve the following year.
Coming off a busy offseason in which clubs collectively spent nearly $3.7 billion on free agents alone, several teams enter spring training with high hopes and championship aspirations. Others might express similar confidence publicly, but their actions (or lack thereof) may herald a team destined to fall short of its potential.
With camp underway and spring training exhibitions set to begin next week, who has put themselves in best position to contend heading into 2023? and whose offseason inactivity may wind up being most costly?
UpSan Diego Padres: Say what you will about the San Diego Padres, but no one can deny they’re committed to winning at any cost. The Padres added four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts to a lineup that already featured superstars like Manny Machado and Juan Soto, and they’re also set to get back Fernando Tatis Jr. after a year-long absence due to injury and a performance-enhancing drug suspension. Between those two and the club’s other additions the Padres should be strong contenders in the National League once again.
New York Mets: Billionaire owner Steve Cohen really threw his weight around this winter. Despite losing Jacob deGrom the Mets still upgraded their rotation by pairing reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander and star Japanese import Kodai Senga with incumbent ace Max Scherzer, and on top of that the Mets also retained outfielder Brandon Nimmo, closer Edwin Diaz and even tried to bring in shortstop Carlos Correa before that deal was scuttled due to medical concerns. New York will have its hands full with Atlanta and Philadelphia in the NL East, but despite last season’s disappointing finish the Mets should still be a force to be reckoned with.
Philadelphia Phillies: The Phillies play in one of baseball’s toughest divisions, but that didn’t stop them from flipping the script and making a Cinderella run all the way to the World Series. With the reinforcements Dave Dombrowski brought in it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Philly back there again. The club added star shortstop Trea Turner, starter Taijuan Walker, closer Gregory Soto and others while returning most of the core of last year’s pennant winning roster.
Chicago Cubs: The Cubs may not quite be ready to challenge the Cardinals in the NL Central just yet, but they sent a message that their rebuild is reaching its end and they’re ready to contend again. Chicago signed premium free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year deal, bolstered its rotation by adding ex-Yankee Jameson Taillon, and took a flyer on some potential impact bats by adding Trey Mancini, Cody Bellinger and Eric Hosmer. Between those additions and the young talent Chicago has coming up, the Cubs should be much improved in 2023.
Texas Rangers: The Rangers may not be ready for primetime just yet, but the club has aggressively spent two straight offseasons to address its many weaknesses. It’s a good bet we’ll see that investment start paying off in 2023. Texas added ace Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney to lead the club’s new-look pitching staff, and coupled with the club’s already strong lineup the Rangers should be positioned to at least push for a Wild Card spot.
DownLos Angeles Dodgers: The Dodgers are still projected to rank among the best teams in baseball this season, but by their standards they had a pretty quiet offseason. The club lost shortstop Trea Turner, infielder Justin Turner and several bullpen pieces to free agency and didn’t sign anyone to longer than a one-year deal. Coming off a 111-win season some regression is to be expected, but even if the Dodgers take a big step back they’ll probably still top 90 wins and comfortably earn a playoff bid.
Milwaukee Brewers: The Brewers underperformed and missed the playoffs after entering 2022 as the NL Central favorites, and coming off an uneven offseason it’s not clear Milwaukee is any better positioned this year. The club traded away Hunter Renfroe and Kolton Wong, brought in Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro, and tinkered around the edge of its roster rather than make any big statements. Worse, they also took ace Corbin Burnes to arbitration over $750,000 in salary, which the former Cy Young winner openly acknowledged damaged his relationship with the team. Ouch.
Chicago White Sox: Like the Brewers, the White Sox were among baseball’s biggest disappointments last season and didn’t exactly act like a franchise determined to get back into the playoff hunt. Chicago signed outfielder Andrew Benintendi to a five-year deal after letting slugger Jose Abreu walk, and the club’s only other major addition, starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, is possibly facing suspension due to a domestic violence allegation. That won’t be enough to keep up with the Guardians or Twins, much less the rest of the American League’s wild card contenders.
Baltimore Orioles: Unlike the Cubs, who supplemented their young core with outside reinforcements this offseason, the Orioles stood pat and only made a couple of small moves. Given that Baltimore was baseball’s biggest riser last year and made the leap from perennial basement dweller to legitimate playoff contender, that lack of urgency was really disappointing. Fans will have to hope that failure to act won’t shackle what could have otherwise been a special year.
Oakland Athletics: The Athletics have essentially stripped their entire big league roster bare, and now fans have little to look forward to but watching a last place team play in front of empty crowds in the sport’s worst stadium while rumors swirl around the club’s potential relocation to Las Vegas. What a mess.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.