This past week reinforced two important truths about the Red Sox that have been evident for a while. The team is talented and competitive enough to play with anyone, and its atrocious defense is a potentially fatal flaw.
Both of those things can be true at once, and that’s why it’s still so hard to gauge whether or not this team is destined for October.
The full 2021 Boston Red Sox experience was on display these past three nights in Seattle, when the Red Sox won two out of three in a series with massive playoff implications to wrap up the most difficult stretch remaining on their schedule.
In all three games Boston made costly errors on defense, but the Red Sox kept battling and in the latter two games were able to make winning plays late to pull out huge victories.
This is more or less how things have been going for a while. By most metrics, the Red Sox are the worst defensive team in the American League, and the team has now made 105 errors while posting a .657 defensive efficiency, both of which rank last in the league.
Boston’s inability to convert routine plays into outs has cost the team numerous games. Among the more recent examples, Alex Verdugo losing that two-out fly ball in the sun opened the door for the Tampa Bay Rays to erase a six-run deficit in last week’s 11-10 loss. Then on Monday, Kyle Schwarber’s two-out error at first eventually allowed Seattle to take the lead with the game-winning three-run home run a few batters later.
And yet, despite all of those mistakes, Boston has also proven that it can hang with the best when it plays clean baseball.
Last week’s 2-1 win over the Rays was arguably the team’s best win of the year, and this weekend’s date with the Chicago White Sox felt like a playoff series. It can’t be overstated how important the last two wins in Seattle were for Boston, and now when the Red Sox return for their final homestand of the season Friday they will finally be close to full strength after fighting through an extended COVID-19 outbreak the first two weeks of September.
That won’t be the only thing working in Boston’s favor down the stretch.
The Red Sox have one of the easiest schedules of any team in baseball over the last two weeks. Eleven of the team’s last 14 games are against teams with losing records, including six against the last-place Baltimore Orioles.
That’s one of the main reasons why Boston is considered one of the favorites to reach the AL Wild Card game, defensive warts and all. According to Baseball Reference the team had the second best odds of the contenders to reach the postseason at 68.7%, behind the Toronto Blue Jays (75.1%) and ahead of the New York Yankees (48%), Oakland Athletics (5%) and Mariners (4.9%).
Given everything that’s happened over the second half, it’s hard to feel too confident in Boston’s chances, and yet while it hasn’t always been pretty, the Red Sox have done what they needed to do to stay in the race.
Now, against all odds, the Red Sox will be playing meaningful baseball in late September with a playoff berth on the line. What more could you have asked for?
