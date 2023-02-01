When news broke that the Red Sox were trading Matt Barnes to the Miami Marlins for left-hander Richard Bleier, nobody was happier than Dave Tollett.
The longtime Florida Gulf Coast University baseball coach, who has helmed the program since its founding in 2001, has only had six players reach the big leagues in his two decades leading the Gulls. Three of them now play for the Red Sox and will soon spend spring training just 15 minutes from campus across Fort Myers.
“Any time you get a guy to the big leagues, I know what it takes and I know the percentages is against them, so to see them make it, it’s really neat,” Tollett said. “But to have three on one club? Oh man.”
Bleier joins former FGCU teammate Chris Sale and second-year right-hander Kutter Crawford on the Red Sox 40-man roster, and all three could potentially play important roles on the club’s new look pitching staff.
Originally a sixth-round pick in the 2008 MLB Draft, Bleier fought long and hard for the opportunity to pitch in the big leagues. He didn’t make his MLB debut until 2016 — his ninth professional season — but has stuck around for seven years since despite consistently ranking as one of the least overpowering pitchers in the majors.
How? He never walks anybody and is among the best there is at avoiding hard contact and getting batters to chase.
“He’s going to be able to fill up the zone,” Tollett said. “That’s what he did when he was here and that’s what he’s done.”
Tollett says he saw Bleier and his family just a couple of weeks ago when the new Red Sox lefty was inducted into the FGCU Hall of Fame. Even at 35 Bleier is feeling great, he said, adding that he’s also gotten good reports from Sale and Crawford after both were sidelined with injuries to end 2022.
Though he hasn’t seen any of his pitchers throw since the offseason began, Tollett expects they’ll make their way to campus in the coming days and weeks ahead of the pitchers and catchers report date on Feb. 15.
While Bleier should be an important complimentary piece as one of two lefties in the Red Sox bullpen, Sale will obviously play a central role in the club’s success or failure. Sidelined due to injury the past three years, Sale is finally healthy and hopes to get back to being the ace he was signed to be.
As for Crawford, his place on the Opening Day roster is far from assured. Right now he projects as either a Triple-A depth starter or a multi-inning weapon at the back of the big league bullpen, both roles he filled at points last season.
The results were inconsistent — he finished with a 5.47 ERA but was excellent subbing in the rotation throughout July — but after getting his feet wet in 21 big league appearances last season Tollett believes the 26-year-old righty could be ready to take a big step forward.
“He knows the experience on a day to day basis and I think he will be much better this year,” Tollett said.
Between the imminent arrival of spring training and the start of his own 21st season leading FGCU, Tollett has high hopes for what 2023 could bring. One thing he knows for sure, he’ll be spending a lot of time watching the Red Sox and a lot less money flying JetBlue to catch his former players’ games.
