Three local blue-chippers, as expected, are off to blazing starts.
Combined, North Andover’s Ryan Griffin and lefties Liam Doyle of Pinkerton Academy and Thomas White own an electron-microscopic 0.59 ERA!
Griffin, who has taken on all comers so far as the Knights’ stopper is 2-2, but he’s allowed just two earned runs in 26 innings pitched. The Northeastern-bound right-hander has fanned 27 and walked just six, surrendering 16 hits for a WHIP (walks and hits per inning) of 0.85.
Doyle is 3-0 with a save for the spotless 10-0 Astros, having allowed just two earned runs on a meager nine hits and three walks (0.50 WHIP). A senior committed to Coastal Carolina, Doyle’s poised to set a new strikeouts/inning mark at PA. He has fanned 58 already in his 24 innings (2.42 per inning).
Doyle would be a lock to set an area strikeout/inning mark as well, if it weren’t for the junior White at Phillips Andover.
The southpaw has gone 21 innings in his six starts and fanned 46 (2.19 per inning). The Rowley resident is 5-1 and has allowed just two hits and 10 walks so far. He owns a 0.33 ERA.
Eyeing Pinkerton Academy legend Jay Yennaco, now a prominent AAU program director, watching NA’s Griffin and Central’s Melendez hook up in a duel last week, it made me want to dig into the old record books and research some numbers.
Yennaco, some might remember, put together one of the most dominant careers in area high school history before reaching Triple A as a pro with both the Red Sox and Blue Jays organizations. His senior season, the right-hander set the modern-day area mark with 132 strikeouts in a year.
Yennaco was a horse. He threw 74 innings (1.78 per inning) in a high school season to do it.
That kind of workload is rare these days.
Another Red Sox draft pick, Northeastern’s Sebastian Keane, came close in 2019, going 70 innings and striking out 128 in North Andover’s amazing run to the MIAA Super 8 state championship. Whittier’s Andrew Wells somehow threw 88 innings in 2013, fanning 112.
Salem legend Terry Doyle threw 76 innings as a junior in 2003, striking out 78. In 2000, Pelham’s Derek Miller fanned 126 in 70 innings. and in 1999, Pelham’s Doug Johnson struck out 102 in just 57 innings.
All three of those guys went on to play professionally.
And finally, this list would not be complete without mentioning the baddest lefty these eyes have seen in high school, Andover’s Jim Hanning.
Back in 1992, Hanning put together a supreme 14-0 campaign, going 14-0 with two saves – three of the wins (9-inning complete games) and both saves (two innings each) came in Andover’s five-game run to the Division 1 state title. Hanning struck out 131 that year.
The Big Blue season is too short for White to chase the magical 132 mark. Doyle could have a chance, but it would probably take a couple of playoff starts for the Astros’ ace to do it.
Regardless, it should be an interesting run. and Yennaco will be watching it pretty closely as Jay’s son, Cole, is Doyle’s catcher.
