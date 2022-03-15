TEWKSBURY – Anna Foley wasn’t a normal girl in elementary and middle school. When recess came around and the football was flying, it was usually her throwing it … to boys.
“I was always a captain and I played quarterback,” said the Andover High junior. “I’ve just always loved passing the ball.”
Fast-forward to last night in Tewksbury, with 1,200 loud people watching.
Foley did what she usually does on the basketball court, which was, well, everything: 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.
But those five assists were what really stuck out when points were both hard to get and painful. Which is normal for an Andover-Central Catholic basketball game … boys or girls.
All of those assists were special on this night because all of them led to easy layups when nothing else was easy.
“Her court vision and awareness is what separates her from others,” said Andover coach Alan Hibino. “She anticipates the play before it happens. To be honest, it took our girls time to understand. A lot of times girls have taken balls off the head not realizing Anna sees them open.”
The play of the game, of course, a pass by Foley, occurred with Central clawing back into the game, 25-20.
Foley lost the ball and she chased it as it bounced toward the Central student fan section. She blindly threw the ball over her head on the other side of the court, where Marissa Kobelski was waiting, alone.
Kobelski hit open 3-pointer, extending the lead to 28-20.
The packed gym exploded.
Did Foley actually know Kobelski was there?
“I knew we had Hanny (Amelia Hanscom) was over there,” she laughed. “It went over her though and went to Marissa. That was a big shot.”
A big shot? The blind pass, something we’d expect from a quarterback named Patrick Mahomes, was the big part of that play.
“Amazing,” was all Coach Hibino said.
Playing in the state finals, for all the marbles against No. 3 Springfield Central at the Tsongas Center this weekend (TBA), means having more than one player.
No. 1 Andover has a handful of players, as in Foley’s wingperson, Hanscom (11 points), the athletic Kobelski, and two admirable ball-handling guards in Tess Gobiel and sophomore Michaela Buckley.
But when the going gets tough, the ball is going to be in Foley’s hands.
“She’s always been good, but this year she was even better,” said Central Catholic coach Casey Grange. “You can’t get inside her head. She’s too tough mentally. She gets fouled and I just count the two points. You might as well let her make the layup.”
Coach Hibino said Foley’s mental game is what is winning the Div. 1 colleges over when they watch her play.
“She just makes good decisions,” he said. “It sounds so easy, but in this atmosphere, under this pressure, it isn’t … Anna is special.”
Ironically, it was the other sensational player, Central sophomore Ashley Dinges, who was not herself, particularly in the first half, committing three fouls and leaving for the rest of the second quarter at 0-for-8 from the field with three turnovers.
Dinges scored six points over a 30-second stretch in the third quarter, to bring close the gap to 32-27.
She finished with 15 points, all in the second half.
“I’m so impressed with Ashley,” said Foley, whose 6-10 father William Foley played at Boston College. “She’s so good. She’s so hard to guard. She can do everything. We really focused on her tonight.”
And Central focused on Foley, making her earn everything.
“I’ve been playing with Anna since eighth grade,” said Hanscom, who had two easy layups courtesy of double teams on Foley. “She sees things the rest of us don’t see. Maybe it’s because she’s 6-foot-2 or 6-foot-3. Maybe it’s better vantage point up there.”
About 15 minutes after the game, Grange was thinking about what she saw, particularly from Foley and it hit her.
“The only bad thing for us,” said Grange, “is she’s only a junior.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
