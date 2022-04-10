It was perhaps the toughest Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year decision in years.
Not just for girls basketball, but for any sport in recent seasons.
Andover’s Anna Foley vs. Central Catholic’s Ashley Dinges for Eagle-Tribune girls basketball MVP was a demanding decision that was not made lightly (our All-Star team is on page D2).
How tough a choice was it? The Merrimack Valley Conference was stumped and named the two co-Division 1 Players of the Year.
We at the Eagle-Tribune stay away from co-MVPs, so a pick had to be made. And, to say the least, it wasn’t easy.
Look at their resumes.
Foley, a 6-foot-3 junior center/forward, averaged 16.9 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks per game this season. She was named an All-Scholastic by the Boston Globe and Boston Herald.
Dinges, a 6-foot sophomore forward, was the area’s top scorer at 22.7 points per game, to go with 14.1 rebounds a game. She topped 30 points in four games — including a school-record 39 points against North Andover — and was also an All-Scholastic.
Both have Division 1 college basketball ability, and can command any game they play in.
It’s a decision that brought back memories of the days when future Boston College teammates Nicole Boudreau of Andover and Katie Zenevitch of Central battled it out for the honor.
Ultimately this winter, Foley won out, taking home Eagle-Tribune 2021-22 girls hoops MVP.
The decision, in the end, came down to head-to-head.
Foley’s Golden Warriors went 3-0 against Central Catholic this winter. Foley was the star of Andover’s Division 1 state semifinal win over the Raiders, scoring a game-high 21 points and playing dominant low-post defense.
She scored a game-high 19 points in their first regular season meeting. Dinges (24 points) was the high-scorer in the second regular season clash, but Foley (13 points) was on the winning end.
Foley becomes the seventh Andover player to win Eagle-Tribune honors, following Tatum Shaw (2021), Alyssa Casey (2017), Boudreau (2010-12), Ashley McLaughlin (2004) and sisters Jenny Muller (2001-03) and Charlotte Muller (1997).
But the battle between the two isn’t over. As long as neither jumps to prep school, Foley and Dinges will face again next winter, with another MVP award on the line.
If Dinges claims the honor, she would become the third Eagle-Tribune MVP from Central, following Casey McLaughlin (2013) and Zenevitch (2009).
Another MVP challenger
In addition to that duo, a sleeper third pick also would have made a worth girls hoops MVP.
Haverhill’s Kendall Eddy did, after all, lead Brooks to a perfect 24-0 record and a NEPSAC Class B title championship.
She holds Division 1 college offers from UMass Amherst, Merrimack, Monmouth, and Lafayette.
Eddy averaged 21.2 points per game this winter, and scored 16 points in the title game.
She shared the court at Brooks with Massachusetts Gatorade girls basketball Player of the Year Taina Mair (24.5 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists per game). But Mair, a Boston College recruit, is from Dorchester, so she is ineligible for Eagle-Tribune honors.
Super sophomore stars
If none jump to prep school, this year’s sophomore class could be one of the best girls basketball classes in recent memory.
Dinges, a repeat Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer, leads the pack, but she isn’t the only emerging star from the class of 2024.
Lawrence’s Tyanna Medina became the first athlete from the school to be named an Eagle-Tribune girls hoops All-Star since Genesis Santana earned the honor in 2014-15. Medina did it in spectacular fashion, averaging 19.2 points a game, third best in the area. She twice topped 30 points in a game.
No Lawrence girl has ever won girls hoops MVP since the award was introduced in 1990, but Medina appears to have what it takes to break new ground.
Down the road in Methuen, Rangers super sophomore Samantha Pfeil also earned Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors. She averaged 16.4 points and nine rebounds a game this winter, topping 20 points five times.
No Ranger has won girls hoops MVP since Jillian Middlemiss — the sister of Pfeil’s coach Ryan Middlemiss — in 2000. Other Methuen athletes to earn the honor were Katherine Curry (1999) and Jamie Cassidy (1996). Pfeil has the talent to join that group.
Over the border in New Hampshire, Pinkerton’s Liz Lavoie caught the eye of Division 1 college programs even more this past season began. She earned a scholarship offer from the University of New Hampshire early in the season.
Lavoie averaged 17.1 points per game this winter, which coach Lani Buskey said led New Hampshire. She also grabbed six rebounds per game, leading the Astros to the Division 1 semifinals.
If Lavoie were to win Eagle-Tribune MVP, she’d join fellow Astros Brooke Kane (2019: and Jenny McDade (2006).
