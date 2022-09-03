NORTH ANDOVER -- When Merrimack College added football back to its sports curriculum in 1996, it seemed a little odd, or worse, a questionable decision.
The trend, because of high costs and Title IX ramifications (matching scholarships for female student-athletes), football wasn’t worth it, especially at the low Division 1 level.
The revenues just weren’t there as Northeastern University, which started football in 1932, and Boston University, which started even earlier in 1884, noted.
But then there was a night like Friday night in North Andover, just off the beaten path at the intersection of Routes 125 and 114.
The final tally of paid admissions was 8,147.
But it might as well have been 100,077, which is a standing-room only sellout crowd at Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
“It was an incredible feeling on campus the entire day, building up to the game,” said Merrimack’s 10-year head coach Dan Curran. “The parking lot was full of tailgaters by about 4:30 p.m. It was nice to see. This wasn’t a homecoming, either, which is always special.”
The fact that nationally-ranked Holy Cross was in town, the same Holy Cross team Merrimack put a “hurting” on last September in Worcester, 35-21; the same Holy Cross team that went on to win nine of its next 10 games after that debilitating defeat, probably had something to do with it.
Merrimack, though, has been building toward this for a few years now, with Mr. Energy himself, Dan Curran, leading the way.
The move to Division 1 for all sports was risky for many reasons, including the demands on upgrading facilities and investing, literally, millions of dollars on the campus.
Merrimack is all in.
Which brings us back to micro story -- Merrimack football is pretty good. As in Division 1 pretty good.
And that was on display in North Andover.
Merrimack had every opportunity to get “spanked” by Holy Cross. It made the typical mistakes that “lesser” programs make, after fighting like heck to stay in a ballgame.
Down by two touchdowns, 24-10, a few minutes into the fourth quarter, Merrimack was driving. But a possible touchdown was bobbled/broken up and it never happened.
Holy Cross responded, as good teams usually do, scoring on a 46-yard pass.
This is where it gets good, at least if you support Merrimack. The Warriors didn’t quit.
Merrimack lost the ball on downs once before getting it back with 2:06 remaining, eventually putting points on the board on a beautiful 33-yard pass from transfer quarterback Jack Zergiotis to star wideout Jacari Carter with 51 seconds remaining in the game.
“Look, the better team won the game,” said Curran. “But we were still in the game, despite making some mistakes that we’d love to take back. We had chances.
“We couldn’t get them off the field. They ran the ball very well,” said Curran. “And we had a few chances to make plays and didn’t. But you have to remember; Holy Cross was the number one defense in the country (last year). We moved the ball on them.”
Even better, said Curran, was a text from his quarterback this morning.
“He texted, ‘Coach, I left too much on the field out there, plays I've got to make … Could’ve done more to help us win,’” said Curran. “That’s the mindset we need, guys that going to take responsibility. It’s great to hear and see.”
A year ago, Merrimack had a few games that drew great, energetic crowds, including homecoming. But homecoming weekend isn’t until the end of this month.
Merrimack fans apparently love good football.
“We have a lot of work to do,” said Curran. “But we feel like we are improving as a program. We’ve had the skill players. We’ve had the defense. We’ve had the toughness.
“Now our depth is improving. Our number twos are going in the game and performing,” said Coach Curran. “We’re going to need that, especially as we get into October and November.”
As for the other “stuff,” as in the energy, excitement and packed parking lots with tailgaters, they don’t seem to be going away too soon.
And that’s worth a pat on the back.
“There is a sense of pride,” said Curran. “We are leading the league in attendance, which I didn’t realize. We are getting 8,000, 7,000 and 5,000 fans.
“We are charging at the gate. This isn’t a non-revenue gate. The great thing about Merrimack is that it has always been about ‘community.’ And football can play a role in that respect.”
Especially good, entertaining football; which is exactly what we’re seeing in North Andover.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
