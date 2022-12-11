Preston Zinter is an elite talent rarely seen on the gridiron in the Eagle-Tribune region.
The Central Catholic senior will soon join one of the most iconic programs in college football history — Notre Dame. He’s ranked the No. 10 tight end recruit in the country and a four-star (out of five) recruit by ESPN.com.
This fall, the North Andover resident excelled on both sides of the ball, but truly dominated as a linebacker, earning Eagle-Tribune Defensive Player of the Year. He also repeated as an All-Scholastic, and was named Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 defensive Player of the Year.
“He was the best player in the area by far,” said coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “He led the team in tackles and is a devastating blocker at tight end.”
This fall, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Zinter turned in a whopping 116 tackles (9.7 per game), nine tackles for loss and one sack. He also forced four fumbles, recovered three fumbles, intercepted two passes and had a pair of pass breakups.
He dominated in the win over Methuen, limiting the Rangers to just 19 rushing yards.
As a tight end, Zinter caught 21 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a pair of touchdowns in Central’s jumbo package this fall.
He was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star last fall, when he made 69 tackles and three sacks and caught 39 passes for 569 yards and three touchdowns.
Zinter will next following in the big-time college football footsteps of his brother Zak, who is a starting offensive lineman for the University of Michigan, which is ranked No. 2 in the country after winning the Big 10 championship.
