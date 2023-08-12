Can you feel that in the air?
The moment is finally here.
The sounds of helmets being snapped up, quarterbacks barking out signals, passes falling perfectly into receivers’ hands and lineman crashing against tackling dummies have finally returned to the pristine turf stadiums and dusty back fields across New Hampshire. Soon, shoulder pads cracking and big hits will follow.
That’s right, high school football is officially back .... at least in the Granite State.
“We’re pumped to be back,” said Windham running back/defensive back Kavi Patel. “We’re coming off a great season where we outdid everyone’s expectations, and we’ve been working hard. We’re definitely here to make some noise.”
New Hampshire high school football teams opened practices for the 2023 season on Friday, kicking off what should be another stellar season on the local gridiron scene. Massachusetts teams teams open practice next Friday, Aug. 18.
“We’re excited and the team’s attitude is great,” said Salem running back/linebacker Daniel Hughes. “We have a lot to prove this season. Last year we were a young team. I’m excited, this season, to see all our hard work and determination pay off.”
New Hampshire teams have three weeks of work ahead, with games opening on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
“Our team is really excited for this season,” said Pinkerton running back/defensive back Caden Michaud. “We lost some impactful players last year, but have guys who are ready to step up and fill those positions. and we’ve got a lot of returning players in key positions like offensive line, the backfield, receivers, and defensive backs.”
Perennial power Pinkerton is coming off a strong 9-3 season last fall, including a Division 1 quarterfinal win over Bishop Guertin.
The Astros graduated a pair of Eagle-Tribune All-Star running backs, but return Michaud — an Eagle-Tribune track All-Star sprinter — who rushed for 415 yards and six touchdowns and caught nine passes for 154 yards last year. Also leading the returners is fellow running back Matt Morrison (383 rushing yards, 4 TDs).
“We have multiple guys that have big-play speed, in the backfield and defensive backfield,” said Michaud. “But we also have fast linemen, which is extremely beneficial as they are able to compliment our extreme speed to allow us to get outside better. I think our experience is going to help push us, hopefully, to a championship.
Timberlane is coming off its best two-year run in recent memory. After winning the Division 2 state title in 2021, the Owls moved back to Division 1 in 2022 and went 9-3, advancing to the semifinals before falling to state champ Bedford.
The Owls graduated three Eagle-Tribune All-Stars, two on the offensive line. But they return talent like the dynamic backfield duo of Eddie DiGiulio (671 rushing yards, 15 TDs) and Liam Corman (569 rushing yards, 10 TDs). Gary Shivell is heading into his third season as a top defensive back.
“I’m definitely feeling good about this upcoming season,” said Shivell. “I know we lost a lot of key players, but we’ve got a lot guys who can fill their roles. It obviously helps when you have two of the most explosive running backs in the state. I have tons of confidence in the team and hope we have lots of success.”
Salem had a rare down year in 2022, finishing 3-7. But the Blue Devils are feeling ready for a bounce-back effort.
The Blue Devils return the likes of quarterback Nolan Lumley, who threw for 621 yards and 4 touchdowns and ran for 271 yards, and New Hampshire Division 1 All-Star linebacker Hughes.
“I’m very optimistic about this upcoming season,” said Lumley. “We’ve had great numbers this offseason at our workouts, and the team feels a lot like family. The attitude of our team has been great. I’m looking forward to our team improving from last year, along with me as a player.”
Windham made a major leap into contender status in Division 1 last fall, going 6-3 and advancing to the playoffs, before falling to state champ Bedford. and the Jaguars return lots of talent.
Top running back Tiger An (746 rushing yards, 12 TDs) is back in the backfield, while defensive standouts like Matt Desmarais and Patel are back, and will likely to play more extensive roles on offense.
“Personally, I’m in the best condition I’ve ever been in physically and mentally,” said An. “I’m prepared to help take Windham all the way this year. The team is looking sharp and definitely gets me excited for this year. A hope we play as a team and brotherhood and come out on top.”
Added Desmarais: “Coming off a year like last year, where we surpassed expectations, we went into the offseason wanting to get back into the playoffs and get our shot at the title. The team has put in hard work throughout the summer. We’re coming into this season with great players all around the field, and hoping to end this year holding up a trophy.”
Finally, Pelham will face a massive task living up to the past three seasons — all undefeated state championships. The Pythons graduated a tremendous senior class, which included a pair of Eagle-Tribune All-Stars. But they remain confident for another big season.
“Going into this season, we have a lot of shoes to fill,” said lineman Memphis Patterson. “But I’m very confident we won’t have a problem doing that because of our outstanding coaching. I feel like there’s a lot of pressure to make things happen again this season, and I believe we will do that. Our end goal as always another ring.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
