LAWRENCE — Central Catholic football coach Chuck Adamopoulos was alone watching the game replay of Barnstable High two weeks ago, and he did a double-take on one particular tackle-for-a-loss from his defense.
“I thought it was a really good instinct play, by our guy number fifty, Presly Titus, spinning from the lineman and getting the ball carrier,” said Adamopoulos. “I looked at it again, and realized it was A.J. (Marinaro). I was like ‘Wow! That’s a big-time play. A.J. is really getting better.’ This was the A.J. Marinaro I always expected.”
There was a good reason it’s taken A.J., a senior, to hit his stride.
He lost his junior season before it started, tearing the ACL in his right knee.
“It was our first scrimmage against B.C. High,” recalled A.J. of the 2021 injury. “The play was coming toward me and the pulling guard hit the side of my knee. It collapsed.”
It was a tough year. Football isn’t just a sport in the Marinaro household. It’s sort of important.
A.J. is a descendant of the Marinaros of Andover. His dad, Joe Marinaro, played on the offensive line at the University of Michigan, where he was a teammate of Patriots legend and NFL Hall of Famer Ty Law. His uncle Mike Marinaro, starred on the defensive line at Boston College.
According to their former coach, legendary Dick Collins, who passed away in Feb. of 2014, Joe was the best offensive lineman and Mike was the best defensive lineman he ever coached.
“We talk about it a lot,” said A.J., the Central Catholic senior defensive lineman from Windham, N.H. “We always have. My dad has been very helpful. and my uncle (Mike) came to a scrimmage earlier this year and gave me some great tips.”
The injury bonded the father and son.
“I was not happy,” said A.J., who is a tad smaller, at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, than his dad and uncle “My dad told me that he had the same injury. He said he came back better and that I could, too. That meant a lot, hearing that.”
But then came the toughest parts of the injury.
“The worst part was being in bed watching the games (on a laptop),” said A.J. “The rehab was tough. It was. But not being with guys, on the field, was the worst part.”
ACL injuries usually take between nine to 12 months to heal.
“The injury is one thing,” said Adamopoulos. “But A.J. missed a year of growth, preparing in the spring and summer, which is important for a kid who hadn’t yet played varsity. You improve by experience, on the field.
“It took A.J. some time to get going in the summer, which is natural when you have a reconstructed knee.”
Two months later, while A.J. isn’t starting, he’s in the mix for one of the best defensive lines in the state, with three others — Eddie Smith, Jaden Wiggins and Titus.
“We have a great group of guys,” said A.J. “I love being around them, making plays.”
Adamopoulos said playoff football in November and December isn’t successful without guys like A.J.
“You can’t win consistently this time of year without depth, especially on the line,” said Adamopoulos. “A.J. is competitive, very coachable and a very good athlete. He’s getting better and better every game. It’s fun to watch.”
While Central’s next opponent, Everett High in the Division 1 state quarterfinals, is on A.J.’s radar, so is a career in college eventually.
“I want to play in college. I love the sport too much,” said A.J. “I’m looking a few prep schools to do a post-grad year. Basically, I treating this is like my junior year.”
As for the rest of the November and beyond, there is only one goal.
“Get to Gillette (Stadium),” said A.J.,. referring to the Division 1 state final. “But we have a lot of work to do before then, starting with (Everett).”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
