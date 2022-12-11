Baseball might be Scotty Brown’s future, but he certainly delivered a brilliant final season on the football field.
After leading Andover High to a 10-1 record, the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 title and a trip to the Division 1 quarterfinals, the senior quarterback Brown is our Eagle-Tribune offensive Player of the Year.
Brown becomes the first Andover player to win our offensive MVP since now-Jacksonville Jaguars QB E.J. Perry IV won it twice (2015-16). Brown was also named Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 MVP.
“Scotty really had a tremendous career for us,” said Andover head coach E.J. Perry III. “He can do it all — pass, run and is an unbelievable leader on and off the field.”
This fall, Brown completed 122 of 208 passes for 1,850 yards, 22 touchdowns and just three total interceptions. He also led the Golden Warriors in rushing with 862 yards and 11 touchdowns on 125 carries.
The 5-foot-8, 160-pounder passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns — including the game-winning 50-yard TD to Andrew Wetterwald with 5:40 left in the game — in Andover’s first win over Central Catholic since 2012. A week later he ran for 147 yards and two TDs — including a 78-yard score — in a win over Methuen. He also ran for 160 yards and a score in a win over Tewksbury.
In four years as a starter, Brown finished his career with 5,151 passing yards — second to Perry IV in school history and fourth in area history — 50 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions. He also rushed 455 yards for 2,163 yards and 33 TDs.
Brown, a speedy outfielder, will next play baseball at UMass Lowell on scholarship.
