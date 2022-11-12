LAWRENCE’S MIRELES LEADS BROOKS
Lawrence’s Joel Mireles notched a team-high 11 tackles and a sack to lead a shutout defensive performance, and added a touchdown run as Brooks closed out the regular season with a 21-0 win over Tabor on Saturday night.
Brooks (7-1) quarterback Michael Wolfendale of Methuen rushed for 111 yards, including a 1-yard score, on 11 carries.
Running back Darnell Pierre added 147 yards on 18 carries, including a 3-yard touchdown.
Also delivering big defensive performances were Tristan Yepdo (7 tackles), Nomar Tejada (7 tackles) and Andrew Agosti (interception).
“I am so happy for this group to finish 7-1 after what they went through last year (1-7) and not getting the chance to play the year before,” said coach Pat Foley. “The amount of work that they have put into this season has been awesome. They have earned this. It was great to see our running game be able to control things when we needed it and our defense did a great job of dealing with some tough field position.”
WOLINSKI GOES OFF FOR NORTH ANDOVER
Zach Wolinski rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns as North Andover rolled over Waltham 41-0 in a non-playoff game on Friday night.
Caleb Agbor opened the scoring with a 93-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Wolinski then went to work, scoring TDs of 40, 9, 2 and 29 yards.
Mike McNaught capped the scoring with a 9-yard TD run.
“Our kids responded great on Friday,” said Scarlet Knights coach John Dubzinski. “The offensive line did a tremendous job controlling the line of scrimmage and our backs ran great, reading the blocks, breaking tackles and getting into the open field. Anytime you can shut out a team, its a testament to the defensive players and coaches. Our front-7 put tremendous pressure on the QB. The defensive backfield covered great (2 interceptions) and defended the run very well.”
