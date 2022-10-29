Darnell Pierre exploded for 218 yards and three touchdowns rushing, and caught another score from Methuen’s Michael Wolfendale, as Brooks rolled over St. George’s 49-20 on Saturday.
Wolfendale was 5-of-6 passing for 130 yards and the touchdown, and ran for a 13-yard score.
Andover’s Jackson Conners-McCarthy intercepted a pass, and ran it back 64 yards for a touchdown.
“We haven’t always played well when we come down here, so it was great to jump out to an early lead,” said coach Pat Foley. “Darnell had a huge game, and the offensive line did a great job opening things up for him. The defense coming up with five turnovers was huge, and we turned four of them into pretty quick points.”
PELHAM STAYS UNBEATEN
Dom Herrling scored three of Pelham’s stunning six touchdowns in the second quarter alone, as the Pythons rolled over Hanover 49-13 on Friday.
Herrling ran for touchdowns of 24, 27 and 11 yards. Ethan Demmons ran for a 7-yard score, Jake Travis threw a 40-yard TD to Cesar Martinez and Alex Carroll threw a 11-yard score to Jake Cawthon. Nathan Migliore (24-yard run) added Pelham’s lone second half score.
“We played well in all three phases and I was happy that we were able to end the regular season with a win,” said coach Tom Babaian, whose team improved to 9-0. “But we have a lot of work to do now that the playoffs begin next week.”
REGGIES WIN SECOND STRAIGHT
Richard Trophy broke a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and added the 2-point conversion to clinch Greater Lawrence’s second straight win, a 15-6 victory over Lowell Catholic on Friday.
The Reggies’ other touchdown came in the first quarter, a 55-yard scoring run by Gustavo Varela. Torpey ran for 95 yards on 14 carries, while Varela had 82 yards on nine carries.
TIMBERLANE, SALEM FALL SHORT
Timberlane suffered its second loss of the season, falling to Portsmouth 14-7 on Friday.
The Owls’ lone score came on a Dom Coppeta 1-yard run. Timberlane was limited to just 36 rushing yards on 30 attempts.
“We just didn’t do enough in any area to give ourselves a chance tonight, said coach Kevin Fitzgerald, whose squad is now 7-2.
Salem also dropped its regular season finale, falling to defending Division 1 champ and red hot Londonderry 41-7 on Friday.
Salem’s lone TD was a 38-yard pass from Nolan Lumley to Justice Casado in the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils fell to 2-6.
