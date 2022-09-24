PLAISTOW — Edward Digiulio delivered the game of his career, rushing for 140 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries, and Timberlane rolled to a 42-14 victory over Keene on Friday night.
“We played a pretty complete game tonight,” said Owls coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “We were able to get our backs to the second level with some consistency on offense, were physical on the line of scrimmage defensively, and scored on special teams.”
Digiulio opened the scoring with a 31-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, then added a 38-yard score to start the second quarter and make it 14-0. Fellow running back Liam Corman added to the advantage later in the second, breaking a 53-yard touchdown.
Matthew Williams extended the Timberlane advantage in the third quarter with an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Corman (20-yard touchdown run) and Digiulio (53-yard TD) then iced the victory for the Owls.
Cam Zambrowicz (7 tackles) and Kaeleb Moley (6 tackles) led the Timberlane defense
METHUEN’S WOLFENDALE DAZZLES IN BROOKS OPENER
NORTH ANDOVER — Methuen’s Michael Wolfendale threw three touchdowns and ran for 114 yards and another score on just five carries, leading Brooks to a season-opening 34-14 victory over Groton on Saturday.
The Bowdoin College-bound Wolfendale threw TDs to Andover’s Jackson-Conners McCarthy (6 yards), Nomar Tejada (57 yards) and Marcos Montiel (16 yards). He also broke a 54-yard TD run in the third quarter.
Joel Mireles ran for a 2-yard touchdown, Darnell Pierre ran for a team-high 122 yards on 20 carries, while Montiel had an interception and Tejada and Tristan Yepdo each made six tackles.
“It was a great first win for us and it was great to see a lot of different guys make big plays,” said Brooks coach Pat Foley. “Our offensive line did a great job getting some good push and allowing Darnell Pierre to get to the second level and make some guys miss. Defensively I was pleased that we made them earn everything and didn’t give up any big plays.”
NORTH ANDOVER SUFFERS FIRST LOSS
NORTH ANDOVER — Trailing by just five points, host North Andover dialed up a screen pass on 4th-and-long with 2:03 left in the game against Marblehead. But there would be no magic.
The Magicians read it perfectly, swallowed up the Scarlet Knights’ running back, then ran out the clock on a hard-fought 12-7 victory on Friday.
In an early season battle of unbeatens, North Andover grabbed the lead early in the second quarter when Cam Partridge grabbed a 29-yard pass from Drew Fitzgerald for a score.
But Marblehead responded with scores in the second and third quarter, and held the Scarlet Knights off the board.
“John (Dubzinski, the North Andover coach) had a terrific program and they gave us a lot of problems on those outside runs,” Marblehead coach Jim Rudloff said.
PELHAM DOMINATES EARLY AND OFTEN
PELHAM — Pelham’s Cesar Martinez ran the game’s opening kickoff back 75 yards for a touchdown, and it was all Pythons from there on the way to a 51-6 win over Hollis-Brookline on Friday.
“We made plays in all three phases tonight, and we made some explosive plays on offense,” said coach Tom Babaian, whose squad improved to 4-0. “We will study the film, and we’ll look at how we can improve and eliminate some of the penalties and mistakes we had.”
Pelham exploded for five touchdowns in the first quarter, led by Martinez, Derek Muise (15-yard fumble recovery), Alex Carroll (43-yard run) and Jake Travis’ TD passes to Scott Paquette (16 yards) and Jake Cawthron (26 yard).
Carroll (19 run) and William Nicolls (17 run) added to the scoring in the second quarter, before the Pythons send in the backups after halftime.
GREATER LAWRENCE RALLY FALLS SHORT
SALEM — Greater Lawrence’s Alvin Nunez ran for a 2-yard touchdown, then Jordy Esquivel hauled in a pass from Richard Torpey for the 2-point conversation in the fourth quarter to cut the Reggies’ deficit to just five points.
But that’s as close as the Orange and Black would get.
Unbeaten Salem got the ball back and ran out the clock, dealing Greater Lawrence a 19-14 loss on Friday.
The Witches grabbed the lead right away. The Reggies then responded with a second quarter touchdown when quarterback Isiah Suero sprinted over the goal line from 15 yards out. The junior starter was the only player to touch the ball on that particular drive, gaining 50 total yards on six rushes including the score.
Salem then tacked on single touchdowns in the second and third quarter, then squashed the late Greater Lawrence rally.
“They (Greater Lawrence) block in a couple of different ways so even though maybe at first sight it looks like the same play, there is a couple things they do in there where they get angles on you,” explained Salem coach Matt Bouchard, “and if you’re not playing it appropriately they’re going to get leverage on you. They rotated a few guys in there and they were electric players.”
