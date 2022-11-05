PELHAM — Pelham High opened its quest for a state championship three-peat with an emphatic statement on Saturday.
The No. 2-seeded Pythons scored 42 points in the first half alone, rolling to a 63-14 win over No. 7 Plymouth in the Division II quarterfinals on Saturday.
Pelham (10-0) advances to host No. 3 Bow in the Division II semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m.
“I’m proud of the team,” said Pythons coach Tom Babaian. “Plymouth challenged us on defense early in the first half, and our players met the challenge. Offensively, our players made a lot of big-yardage plays. This was a total team win. Onto the next round.”
After a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs by Dom Herrling (6 yards) and Ethan Demmons (3 yards) in the first quarter, Pelham broke out in the second quarter.
QB Jake Travis broke a 59-yard touchdown. Then, after a Demmons 12-yard TD, Travis hit Jake Cawthron for a 33-yard score and Alex Carroll broke a 71-yard touchdown to make it 42-14 at the half.
Pelham cruised from there, with a pair of touchdown runs in the third by Jake Ciulla and Steven Harvey running a fumble back 47 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter.
Travis complete all three of his passes for 141 yards, two of those completions to Cawthorn (106 receiving yards).
ABREU THROWS 5 TDs, LAWRENCE EARNS FIRST WIN
In his first game back after missing three weeks due to a leg injury, Jayden Abreu threw five touchdowns, four to Andy Medina, as Lawrence scored its first win of the season, 42-14 on Friday.
The Abreu-to-Medina highlights included a 90-yard TD and a 65-yard score.
Abreu also threw an 85-yard score to Yorlando Tilleria. Jayzius Perez added the other score, a 3-yard run.
“Getting out to a quick lead helped us control the tempo of the game,” said Lawrence coach Rhandy Audate. “It was great to get a good win.”
WOLFENDALE LEADS BROOKS TO GRITTY WIN
Methuen’s Michael Wolfendale contributed both touchdowns for Brooks, which held strong to beat Nobles 14-7 on Friday.
Wolfendale opened the scoring with a 29-yard TD pass to Gabe Fitzerald in the first quarter to give his squad a 7-0 lead.
Nobles tied it up in the third, but Wolfendale plunged in for the 6-yard touchdown that turned out to be the game-winning score.
Brooks running back Darnell Pierre continued to star, rushing for 84 yards on 22 carries.
“That was a heck of a game,” said Brooks coach Pat Foley. “They are a tough team and played some really tough defense, so yards were hard to come by. We had talked about being ready to play four quarters and we certainly had to. I thought our defensive front did a great job. Joel Mireles (8 tackles, 3 for loss) was all over the field, Jermy Emch (6 tackles, sack) had a few tackles in the backfield and so did Henry Walsh.
“Then Michael picking up the first down at the end was just a tough, physical run and that’s the kind of kid he is. I am just super proud of this group.”
WHITTIER FALLS SHORT IN SHOOTOUT
The Whittier Wildcats simply had no answer for the Ipswich offense Saturday morning, falling 55-38, in a wild non-playoff tilt.
Trailing throughout, Whittier (2-7) made it interesting in the fourth quarter by scoring three times and converting on all three two-point conversions. Senior quarterback Camden West finished with 318 yards passing and four touchdown tosses, including a trio in the final stanza.
He found Georgio Gioldasis for a 22-yard strike two plays into the fourth quarter, then connected with Daniel Knowlton on the conversion to cut the Wildcats’ deficit to 43-20. After Ipswich scored on its next possession, West found his favorite target, Knowlton (176 yards receiving) for the duo’s second TD connection, this one from 50 yards away. Ixavier Pabon bulled his way over the goal line for the conversion.
Whittier continued to fight as West found Thomas Galvin for a 51-yard scoring strike, and Ixavier again rushed in for two points to account for the final score.
West and Knowlton connected for a 50-yard TD in the third quarter, while Nick Almanzar had a 6-yard scoring run in the first quarter and subsequent 2-point rush, tying the game at 8-8 in the early going.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.