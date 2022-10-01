PELHAM — Unbeaten Pelham scored four first quarter touchdowns, and surrendered just 33 total yards for the entire game, rolling to a 34-0 drubbing of Hillsboro-Deering on Saturday to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Ethan Demmons opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run. Connor Travis followed by returning a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown, and Scott Paquette broke his only carry of the game for a 42-yard touchdown.
Alex Carroll closed out the first quarter with a 22-yard TD reception from Jake Travis (3-for-3, 65 yards), and added the final TD, a 23-yard TD run in the second quarter.
“We moved the ball well, both on the ground and in the air,” said Pelham coach Tom Babaian. “ Our defense was also able to apply pressure and make stops on key third downs. I’m happy we were able to earn the shutout. Still, we need to clean-up some mental errors and penalties.”
WINDHAM ROLLS PAST ALVIRNE
WINDHAM — A week after it’s last-minute win over Salem, Windham didn’t need heroics on Saturday, crushing Alvirne 52-0.
“We focused on ourselves this week and it worked out great,” said Jaguars coach Jack Byrne. “We put some guys into position battles to compete and they responded really well. We’re excited to put together four full quarters of Windham football. We’re proud of the guys for staying focused and executing in all phases of the game.”
“We are so proud to see all the offseason hard work pay off,” added Byrne. “Our players take pride in doing things right in school and off the field throughout the year, while still being so tough and locked in on the field.”
GREATER LAWRENCE RALLY FALLS SHORT
WEST ANDOVER — Steven Rosario’s 1-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth quarter cut Greater Lawrence’s deficit to just one touchdown. But the Reggies fell to Shawsheen 20-14 on Friday.
Greater Lawrence fell behind 14-0 early, before Reggie standout Javious Calderon (19 carries, 83 yards) broke an 18-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to seven points after one quarter. Shawsheen added another score in the third quarter. Alvin Nunez led Greater Lawrence with 105 rushing yards.
“The team played very well, said Reggies coach Tony Sarkis. “Everybody rallied around (backup quarterback) Richard Torpey. Alvin Nunez, Steven Rosario and Javious Calderon played well on offense. Our defense rallied in the second, third and fourth quarters and played very well physically. I’m proud of their effort.”
BROOKS FALLS TO GOVS
Brooks led by 14 points at halftime, but Governor’s Academy scored 21 of the final 24 points to earn a 27-24 win.
Methuen’s Michael Wolfendale hit Tristan Yepdo for a 12-yard touchdown, then Darnell Pierre ran for a 10-yard score to make it 14-0 Brooks after a quarter. Governor’s scored, but Yepdo then returned a kick 80 yards for a TD to make it 21-7 at halftime. But the Govs took control after halftime.
“I was really proud of the way our kids battled the whole game,” said Brooks coach Pat Foley. “We just couldn’t get off the field defensively in the fourth quarter. We couldn’t get the stop we needed.”
Andover’s Jackson Conners-McCarthy had five catches for 96 yards for Brooks, while Lawrence’s Joel Mireles had 11 tackles.
NORTH ANDOVER CAN’T STOP TEWKSBURY RALLY
TEWKSBURY — The North Andover Scarlet Knights fell to 2-2 on the season after a 26-14 defeat at the hands of Tewksbury on Friday night at Doucette Field.
North Andover led 7-0 at halftime and 14-0 just 2:58 into the third quarter on touchdown runs by James Federico (9 yards) and Zach Wolinski (4 yards).
But Tewksbury then scored 26 unanswered points to take the win.
For North Andover, quarterback Drew Fitzgerald completed 7-of-13 passes for 141 yards. Federico finished with 65 rushing yards on seven carries and also had a 49-yard catch, while, Wolinski finished with 13 carries for 57 yards and also had two catches for a combined 16 yards.
LAWRENCE CAN’T KEEP PACE WITH XAVERIAN
WESTWOOD — The long trip south proved to be a tough one for the Lawrence High football team.
Xaverian Brothers High School built a 21-0 lead before its offense even hit the field and strolled to a 49-0 victory, pushing the Lancers to 0-3 on the year.
The Hawks ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown, blocked Lawrence’s first punt for the second score and then moved it to 21-0 with a pick-six.
Julian Rosario caught second-half passes of 25 and 12 yards to help give Lawrence its best scoring chance in the fourth. Quarterback Jayden Abreu was 10 for 22 on the night for 76 yards. Jadiel Gomez was the leading Lawrence rusher with 13 carries for 34 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.