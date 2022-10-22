PELHAM WINS BATTLE OF UNBEATENS
AMHERST, N.H. -- The battle for New Hampshire Division 2 now officially goes through Pelham.
Quarterback Jake Travis ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 0:32 remaining in the game, giving the Pythons a thrilling 28-21 victory over Souhegan on Friday, in a battle of unbeatens.
Pelham improved to 8-0 with the win, while Souhegan fell to 7-1.
"This was a hard-fought win, and I have to give all of the credit to our players for executing as they did tonight," said Pythons coach Tom Babaian. "Our offense, especially our running game, really came through today, and our passing game generated some timely plays when we needed them. I though our defense also made the critical stops when it needed to, and it forced some turnovers right when we needed them."
Travis threw touchdown passes to Alex Carroll (26 yards) and Jake Cawthron (40 yards) to give Pelham a 14-7 lead at halftime.
Souhegan tied it up in the third, but Pelham responded with a touchdown run for Ethan Demmons, who ran for a game-high 119 yards. The Sabers tied it again, but Travis scored the game-winner.
Pelham extended its winning streak to 27 games.
CONNERS-MCCARTHY, BROOKS BEST UNBEATEN RIVERS
WESTON -- Andover's Jackson Conners-McCarthy caught two touchdowns from Methuen's Michael Wolfendale, and the each ran for another score as Brooks helped off previously-unbeaten Rivers 34-28 on Friday night.
"That was a great game," said Brooks coach Pat Foley. "We were able to make a couple more plays than them when we needed. Rivers is a heck of a team. So many guys made big plays for us. Jackson had over 200 yards of offense and was a difference maker for us."
Conners-McCarthy -- a University of Buffalo commit -- caught six passes for 171 yards, including a 38-yard score in the second quarter and a 33-yard score in the fourth that proved to be the winning points. He also ran for a 38-yard TD on his only carry of the day. Wolfendale ran for a 6-yard touchdown and Darnelle Pierre added the other score, a 20-yard TD.
Lawrence's Joel Mireles made 10 tackles, while Rayden Waweru grabbed three interceptions.
