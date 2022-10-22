PELHAM WINS BATTLE OF UNBEATENS
AMHERST, N.H. -- The battle for New Hampshire Division 2 now officially goes through Pelham.
Quarterback Jake Travis ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 0:32 remaining in the game, giving the Pythons a thrilling 28-21 victory over Souhegan on Friday, in a battle of unbeatens.
Pelham improved to 8-0 with the win, while Souhegan fell to 7-1.
"This was a hard-fought win, and I have to give all of the credit to our players for executing as they did tonight," said Pythons coach Tom Babaian. "Our offense, especially our running game, really came through today, and our passing game generated some timely plays when we needed them. I though our defense also made the critical stops when it needed to, and it forced some turnovers right when we needed them."
Travis threw touchdown passes to Alex Carroll (26 yards) and Jake Cawthron (40 yards) to give Pelham a 14-7 lead at halftime.
Souhegan tied it up in the third, but Pelham responded with a touchdown run for Ethan Demmons, who ran for a game-high 119 yards. The Sabers tied it again, but Travis scored the game-winner.
Pelham extended its winning streak to 27 games.
JACQUES, SALEM BACK IN WIN COLUMN
SALEM, N.H. -- After a rough month and a half, Salem football rediscovered is groove Friday night.
David Jacques ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns, Justice Casado scored four touchdowns and the Blue Devils rolled to a 45-12 victory over Alvirne.
"It was a really good overall team effort," said Salem head coach Steve Abraham. "I feel really good that we were able to put together a good overall game. We executed, didn't have a turnover and the kids played with confidence."
Jacques needed just eight carries to accumulate the 168 ground yards (21.0 yards per carry), including touchdown runs of 41 and 66 yards.
Casado ran for touchdowns of 18, 8 and 13 and caught a 17-yard score from from Nolan Lumley.
If was a very good day for our running game," said Abraham. "The kids work hard, so I'm happy for them. We have the toughest one ahead in (Division 1 Central leader) Londonderry."
GREATER LAWRENCE BREAKS THROUGH FOR FIRST WIN
Greater Lawrence jumped out to a two-score lead in the first quarter -- on two long touchdowns by Gustavo Varela, and held on for its first win of the season, 21-9 over Greater Lowell on Friday.
The Reggies improved to 1-6, while the Gryphons fell to 2-5.
Greater Lawrence opened the game with a bang, as Varela broke a 79-yard touchdown run, then added a 50-yard TD scamper tp make it 14-0. He finished the game with 208 rushing yards.
There was no more scoring until the fourth quarter, when the Gryphons tallied a safety and a touchdown to make it 14-9.
But Richard Torpey plunged in for a 2-yard touchdown -- capping a drive in which he accounted for 82 yards -- that clinched the Reggies' victory.
Alvin Nunez, Jordy Ortega, Jordan Urena and Victor Mellenciano were among the defensive standouts for Greater Lawrence, which forced two turnovers.
CONNERS-MCCARTHY, BROOKS BEST UNBEATEN RIVERS
WESTON -- Andover's Jackson Conners-McCarthy caught two touchdowns from Methuen's Michael Wolfendale, and the each ran for another score as Brooks helped off previously-unbeaten Rivers 34-28 on Friday night.
"That was a great game," said Brooks coach Pat Foley. "We were able to make a couple more plays than them when we needed. Rivers is a heck of a team. So many guys made big plays for us. Jackson had over 200 yards of offense and was a difference maker for us."
Conners-McCarthy -- a University of Buffalo commit -- caught six passes for 171 yards, including a 38-yard score in the second quarter and a 33-yard score in the fourth that proved to be the winning points. He also ran for a 38-yard TD on his only carry of the day. Wolfendale ran for a 6-yard touchdown and Darnelle Pierre added the other score, a 20-yard TD.
Lawrence's Joel Mireles made 10 tackles, while Rayden Waweru grabbed three interceptions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.