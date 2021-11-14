HAVERHILL — Adrian Surrette was immense on both sides of the ball, to lead Haverhill High to its first victory of the season, 42-7, over Cambridge Rindge & Latin, Friday night in a non-playoff matchup.
Offensively, the junior ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries and threw for a third score. Defensively, he intercepted a pair of passes in the first quarter.
The Hillies dominated on both sides of the ball, rolling up more than 350 yards of total offense, including 301 on the ground. Defensively, Haverhill was nearly perfect, shutting down everything the Falcons tried to do. Cambridge was held to minus-2 yards rushing on 12 attempts and quarterback Ben Berlinsky, under a heavy pass rush all night, was sacked twice and intercepted three times.
Cambridge (1-8) didn’t earn its first first down without the help of a penalty until midway through the third quarter. and by that point, Haverhill had built a 28-0 lead and had the game well in hand.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Haverhill coach Tim O’Connor. “I’m proud of the effort and I’m proud of the commitment level. The level of loyalty of all the kids has been exceptional and I’m just really proud of them.”
Haverhill (1-9) wasted no time setting the tone for the game. On Cambridge’s second play from scrimmage, Surrette stepped in front of a Berlinsky pass for an interception, setting up the Hillies at the Falcons’ 34 yard line. Five plays later, senior Tristin Naylor (10 rushes, 66 yards) swept around left end for a 7-yard touchdown run and a 6-0 lead.
On the first play of the second quarter, Shawn Joubert scored on a 4-yard run, capping a 51-yard drive. Alec Valenti rushed for the two-point conversion to make it 14-0.
Later in the quarter, the Hillies put together a 78-yard scoring drive that ate up nearly seven minutes. Surrette put the exclamation point on the drive with a perfect 52-yard touchdown pass to Naylor, who split the defense and snared the pass in stride.
Haverhill extended the lead to 28-0 on its opening drive of the third quarter, with Joseph Spero scoring from two yards out.
Haverhill wrapped up the scoring in the fourth quarter on a pair of touchdown runs by Surrette, the first from 3 yards and the second, a highlight-reel 52 yard scamper.
In between, the Haverhill defense recorded its third interception. This one was a spectacular leaping grab by sophomore Davin Carreiro.
Greater Lawrence earns shutout win
WEST ANDOVER — Greater Lawrence Tech’s defense stymied Arlington Catholic throughout in a 13-0 non-playoff game win Friday at Louis E. Gleason Field.
Isiah Suero and Manny Vasquez scored on short runs and the defense did the rest for the Reggies (now 3-7).
Tackles Juan Alvarado and Dom Colon both had five tackles and a sack. Julian Melendez contributed two sacks. Outside linebacker Joe Carroll‘s pretty over-the-shoulder interception sealed the shutout.
The Reggies’ last shutout was 21 games ago ... 43-0 over Nashoba Tech on Oct. 18, 2019.
Arlington Catholic dropped to 2-8.
Andover falls to Everett
Despite another big day for Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Lincoln Beal and Scotty Brown, Andover fell to state power Everett 49-21 on Friday night in a non-playoff matchup.
The Golden Warriors fell to 5-6, while the Crimson Tide improved to 9-1 a week after being upset by Methuen in the Division 1 tournament.
Beal caught 10 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 17-yard score. Brown completed 16 passes for 243 yards and the two TDs. The two connected for a 65-yard pass.
Brian McSweeney led the Andover defense with 13 tackles, six of them solo. Beal added nine tackles and Samuel Joseph made eight stops. Stephen Medieros recovered a fumble.
