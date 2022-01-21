Dom Pallaria took only a few days to celebrate in the fall.
Sure, he had just led Timberlane football to a state title, its first since 2001. But there was no time to relax and bask in the championship. There was still work ahead.
It was, after all, time for wrestling season.
“Football season was such a special memory,” said Pallaria, a senior. “And I’ve already exceeded most of my expectations in wrestling this winter. But there’s still plenty to accomplish, and I have to keep working.”
In the fall, Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back Pallaria was the centerpiece of the Timberlane’s run-heavy offense. He finished second in The Eagle-Tribune area in rushing yards (1,166) and third in touchdowns (21), leading the Owls to a perfect 12-0 season and the Division 2 state title.
Now, he’s delivering a breakout season as the top 195-pounder for the New England powerhouse Timberlane wrestling team.
Pallaria is 6-0 in dual meets and — as the No. 6 seed — made a surprise run to the finals of the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament, finishing in second place.
“Dom is much improved from last season,” said Owls wrestling coach Dan Donovan. “He has worked hard in the weight room to get stronger. He’s a hard worker and always gives you everything he has every time he competes. Dom makes our team better, adding to our depth in the upper weights.”
Football champion
Pallaria entered wrestling season with plenty of momentum after a brilliant football season. In the fall he topped 100 yards seven times, despite often playing only the first half of several games as the Owls blew out opponents.
“Dom is a tough, physical runner with great ball security and a willing blocker,” said football coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “He brought leadership to our program. He cares a tremendous amount about Timberlane football, and his teammates recognize that. His toughness and his productivity in the run game carried us offensively, and he was at his best in the biggest games.”
Pallaria ran for 439 yards and scored nine touchdowns in three state tourney games, including 166 yards and the go-ahead 51-yard touchdown in the title game.
“Winning the state championship was a amazing moment, and I wouldn’t have wanted to end my senior football season any other way,” said Pallaria, a three-year starter who ran for 2,028 career yards. “I knew we could win a lot of games, but I didn’t think we would win a state championship!”
Wrestling breakthrough
Pallaria began his wrestling emergence last winter, his first as a varsity starter.
Wrestling at 170 pounds, Pallaria went 7-2 for an Owls team that finished 10-0 in a season that was shortened and the postseason cancelled due to COVID-19.
He opened this season with a victory each at 182 and 195 pounds in a tri-meet, then scoring a pin in 44 seconds against Nashua North
But his true breakout was at the Lowell Holiday Tournament, winning five matches before falling to the top seed in the finals.
“Lowell Holidays is my favorite individual accomplishment as a wrestler,” said Pallaria. “It was definitely a special moment making it to the finals as the No. 6 seed not expecting to make it that far. It was definitely a confidence boost.”
Pallaria now hopes to keep that momentum rolling into the postseason.
“I see myself more as football player, but it plays a big role in wrestling by both of them being very physical,” said Pallaria who plans to play football or wrestle in college. “My best strengths on the mat are my agility and strength.”
