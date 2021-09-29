What do Moby Dick and Bill Belichick have in common?
They never forget. Ever.
And they will, eventually, exact their revenge. You can count on that.
Ahab most certainly experienced that via the fictional mammoth whale.
And so did several NFL teams over the last 20 years at the hands or really the scheming of Belichick.
The Belichick Revenge Tour is semi-annual event around here. There’s usually some player, some coach or some team that draws the ire of the legendary coach.
Basically, they embarrassed Belichick. In some cases, really embarrassed him.
Like most things driven by passion, it can be considered a strength … and a weakness.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bring a lot of that passion out of Belichick.
How much? Enough to fill a fleet of Queen Mary ships. That’s how much.
This has layers. First off, there is the Tom Brady Factor. That’s enough by itself. His exodus from New England, which Belichick no doubt played a role in, has basically tortured Belichick.
The fact that Brady won a championship in his first year, well, that added fire to this, if I can call it … rivalry. The hundreds of messages Brady has sent, without being specific, about how happy he is, how appreciated he is, how he was able to make Rob Gronkowski better than he was his last year in New England, etc., etc.
Bucs coach Bruce Arians is on the Belichick “hit list,” too.
His messages weren’t so subtle, all but implying a coach/GM/president would have to be stupid not to allow Brady to be himself and, in the end, leave.
The fact that the Buccaneers eventually won the Super Bowl changed everything with Belichick and Brady. In other words, Brady didn’t just go away. He had a great year and won another Super Bowl MVP.
So what does this all mean — Brady’s return, the subtle slams, the Super Bowl championship, etc. — heading into this weekend? Everything.
If history is a precursor, the Bucs and Brady will get Belichick’s best.
Remember last Sunday’s debacle against New Orleans? Throw it away.
While this is a revenge game for Brady this means more to Belichick. The last nine months have been very difficult since Brady and the Bucs won the Super Bowl.
If you look over Belichick’s 21 years here there is a commonality, beyond the success. When Belichick and the Patriots are embarrassed, they almost always respond by with a resounding win.
Remember the Buffalo Bills opening day win 2003, with Drew Bledsoe and newest Bill Lawyer Milloy celebrating their 31-0 win? Guess what happened when they met again, at the end of the season in Foxborough? The Patriots won 31-0 en route to their second Super Bowl five weeks later.
Remember the San Diego Chargers 41-17 drubbing in Foxborough in 2005? It took about 15 months when they met again, but the Patriots beat the Chargers, 27-24, in the NFL Divisional round, thus ending Marty Schottenheimer’s career as a coach that day.
Remember Spygate before the 2007 season? The Patriots and Belichick were mad at everybody, and through 10 games their average margin of victory was over 24 points per game.
Most recently the 2019 Baltimore Ravens made mincemeat of the Patriots, in Baltimore, after an 8-0 start to the season. Quarterback Lamar Jackson became a household name after that shellacking, 37-24, sending the Patriots season into a tailspin.
In their match-up in 2020, in which the Ravens, 6-2 at the time, came to Foxboro as a touchdown favorite? The 3-5 Patriots dominated Jackson and the Ravens from start to finish, winning 23-17.
The guess here is Belichick did extra homework on Jackson and the Ravens offense in the off-season.
Do you think there was a chance Belichick did some extra homework on Brady and the Bucs offense? Remember, the Bucs brought every starter back from 2020. While that is good for the Bucs, it told Belichick that there probably won’t be much change in the offense in 2021.
I realize it doesn’t look good this week for the Patriots, especially with the Bucs losing to the L.A. Rams rather badly on Sunday, 34-24.
While Brady has circled this game on his personal calendar, Belichick has, I believe, treated this like a playoff game.
Brady and Bucs might win. But it won’t be easy and, they most definitely will get Belichick’s best.
Bill Burt
