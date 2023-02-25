Jake Wise’s journey through the highest level of college hockey is nearing its end.
The former Central Catholic star and North Andover resident will soon embark on a career in professional hockey, pursuing the National Hockey League dream he targeted long before he became a nationally-ranked prep hockey megastar.
But one last goal still remains for the Ohio State hockey captain — an NCAA National Championship.
With Wise as the top-line center for the Buckeyes (18-11-3) are ranked No. 8 in both the NCAA Division 1 rankings and Division 1 PairWise rankings — which the tournament seededs are based on.
“I believe this Ohio State team has the potential to do anything,” said Wise. “We’ve continued to work to get better, and if we can keep doing that, or next goal is a Big-10 title, clinch our tournament bid then hopefully make the Frozen Four and the National Championship.”
Wise, a fifth-year senior, stands second on Ohio State in goals (career-high 11, two off the team-high), assists (17) and total points (28).
The Chicago Blackhawks prospect is No. 7 in the most recent rankings for the Hobey Baker Award — the Heisman Trophy of men’s college hockey — and was named the Big 10’s No. 3 star for last week, when he tallied a goal and two assists in a win over archrival Michigan in an outdoor game at the Cleveland Browns’ FirstEnergy Stadium.
“This has been a really good year,” said Wise. “We’ve found our game down the stretch and are looking to keep building on it. It’s exciting to be ranked so high, especially in the PairWise, but we are focused on how we’re playing as a team. We have the potential to be one of the best, if not the best team in the country this year. We can be there at the end.”
After he briefly considered moving to professional hockey, Ohio State is certainly thrilled to have Wise back for a final season.
“Jake has really stepped up for us and had a very good season,” said Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik via email. “He has been a consistent contributor for us for two years, and a very strong leader as a captain. We’re glad to have him here.”
It has been a rewarding emergence for Wise, who once struggled to find his footing at the college level.
“It’s been a great year for me for sure,” he said. “Coming down the stretch, I want to stay consistent. Overall, it’s been a great year, and I’m happy with how it has gone for me and the team.”
QUEST TO THE TOP OF COLLEGE HOCKEY
The road to becoming a top college hockey player has been a winding one for Wise.
Wise emerged as a National Hockey League prospect while he was establishing himself as one of the top players in Eagle-Tribune area history.
The Eagle-Tribune MVP as a sophomore and an All-Star as a freshman, Wise scored 32 goals and added 48 assists in two high school seasons, leading the Raiders to a pair of Super 8 berths.
“Jake is just amazing to watch,” said then-Central coach Mike Jankowski at the time. “In my 15 years of coaching, I’ve never seen anyone like him.”
Wise then turned his attention to the United States Men’s National Under-17 hockey team, and moved to Plymouth, Mich., to train full-time as a member of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.
He committed to Boston University hockey while still at Central Catholic, but a combination of injuries and COVID-19 contributed to a rocky tenure with the Terriers. In 50 games he scored three goals.
Wise, however, said that challenging time proved valuable.
“My time at BU was definitely tough, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” he said. “I learned so much about myself. I loved my teammates, and that was a big part of why I didn’t transfer sooner. I loved the school. But I needed a change.”
OHIO STATE STAR
Wise decided to transfer prior to the 2021-22 season, and Ohio State proved to be the perfect spot for him to rediscover his star form.
In 35 games last season, Wise finished second on the Buckeyes with 10 goals and added a team-high 18 assists.
Wise then made the decision to return to Ohio State for his fifth year of college eligibility, instead of signing with the Blackhawks, who drafted him with the third round of 2018 NHL Draft. He feels he’s taken his game to another level this winter.
“I’m so happy that I came back,” he said. “I’ve had the chance to play a lot of key minutes. It’s given me a chance to grow my game and get it to where I am happy with where I am. If I didn’t come back, I don’t know if I would have had that chance.
“This year I wanted to work on my offense a lot. I wanted to keep my two-way game consistent. My two-way (offense and defense) game feels really good. I also feel good on faceoffs. Offensively, I feel like I’ve taken strides in a lot of different areas. Talk to anyone, and they’ll tell you they’re always trying to build up their offense, and this has been a good season.”
NATIONAL TITLE FOCUS
While last season was a breakout campaign for Wise, it wasn’t a perfect winter for Ohio State. The Buckeyes finished the season 22-13-2 and just missed out on a tournament spot.
“We were the last team out of the tournament last year,” said Wise. “The way it happened was crazy. We were in a good spot going into the last couple of weekends. We got swept, then lost 2 of 3. We were hoping we would get some help, but it didn’t work out. It was an abrupt end that none of us were expecting.”
That end has motivated Ohio State to a top-10 ranking this winter, and the Buckeyes have their eyes on the ultimate prize.
“I 100 percent believe this is a team that can win a national title,” said Wise. “I love this team so much, and I love this school so much. Ohio State has never won a men’s hockey national championship. It would be such a great way to end my college hockey career to bring the school something that it really, really deserves.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
