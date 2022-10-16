Bill Perocchi
Pebble Beach Co-Chairman
"I have a lot of memories with Steve Kelley. Lots. But one really sticks out.
"Steve took me to my first-ever pro sports event, a Boston Celtics game. He would take kids to games periodically and this time it was about five or six of us, stuffed into his car.
"This was a big deal. We all loved sports. In fact, sports is probably what kept us out of trouble."
"Going to a Celtics game was something you dreamed of. Here most of us were, poor kids from the project, seeing our first game. And, of course, we stopped for dinner at McDonalds. He paid for everything.
"It seems like a little thing, but it happened more than once, and it's a memory I'll never forget."
******
Billy Robertson
Lawrence Boys & Girls Club
Program director
"I’ve known Steve since the age of 11, first as a member of the club, where he was my basketball coach and someone I looked up to. I was involved in every aspect of the club in my earlier years. Steve was my mentor.
"When my dad passed away as a young teen, he was there for me. And mentorship turned into a friendship. We have become friends, vacationing together in our single years.
"His love of hiking, camping and the outdoors rubbed off on me and many other kids at the club over the years.
"At 15-years-old he had Bobby Burke and myself join him and hike all 4,000-foot mountains in New Hampshire.
"Later in life we vacationed together in Alaska and got stuck on the side of Mt. McKinley for nine days because it snowed almost a foot each day and bush pilots couldn’t rescue us.
"On one of the many kid trips to Maine when groups from the club hiked 100 miles on the Appalachian Trail and River and rafted two Maine rivers, he bribed Socrates Dela Cruz and Rick Nault, by telling them there was a Burger King at the top of the mountain to motivate them to keep going.
"When people think of Steve, they think basketball. But Steve used whatever program and tools he could to bring out the best in all kids he touched.
"He is the master of relationship building and truly cares about all he comes in contact with."
******
Carlos Nunez
Court officer
"Steve Kelley ... the man, the myth, the legend, AKA 'Viejo,' as in 'Old guy.' Kelley, as most kids called him, is not just the cornerstone of the Lawrence Boys and Girls Club. He is the most influential person in the Merrimack Valley and possibly the United States.
"He has put so much of his life into the children that needed it the most, the less fortunate, and has forever changed the lives of so many.
"Many kids that have walked through the doors of the Club have faced life experiences that some can only imagine, but they've lived and persevered, and are here still standing and thriving from the guidance Steve has given us.
"To give some context, for those that may not know me, I was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1981 and was sent to the Dominican Republic by my parents in 1982.
"In 1989, I made my way to Lawrence. It was in that year, that my cousin, the great Elington Rosario, introduced me to the old Boys Club which was situated in front of the current State of the Art Club.
"Since then the club had been my second home, just like so many children.
"Kelley has coached, mentored, and provided so many resources, a lot out of his own pocket so he could be sure we all were getting a fair chance at life.
"Kelley is a father figure to me and my brother, Raymond, who was a great basketball player at Central Catholic and outstanding coach at Lawrence High.
"When my father Anselmo left the country very abruptly, Steve and his wonderful wife Sonya, came back from vacation and took custody of Ray and I when we were entering Central Catholic.
"I am forever indebted to the Kelley family. He always had a way of motivating and making you believe you are great, and can achieve anything. I’m not sure I would be where I am today without him. Steve, thank you for your guidance, love, setting high expectations for me even if that meant I had like a 6:00pm curfew. I have instilled a part of you in me, Steve.
"You can see this in my coaching and trying to build roots for my kids in Haverhill. I can’t give them everything I would like, but I know I am teaching them the values that were taught to me. This is more powerful than anything money can buy. If you ever get a chance to spend a few minutes in Kelley’s office at the club, you will see and feel how special Kelley is and always will be.
"The man deserves a statue in the front of the Lawrence Boys and Girls Club."
******
Ricky Nault
Police officer
"Steve Kelley is a man of remarkable qualities, most importantly a builder of young men and women, relentless, and making an impact of every young person he comes across.
"However, his greatest quality is to get young people to believe in themselves. That ability ranges from getting one to achieve lifelong goals and to a simple moment of accomplishing a 'meaningless' task.
"A small sample of that took place when he took a group of 14-year old boys hiking in the Appalachian Trails in Maine in the late 80’s. Towards the end of our hiking journey we were all confronted with a huge task of getting to the top of a mile-high mountain.
"None of us were at all motivated to get to the top of this mountain during a 95° day. Steve saw it as a unique moment to get a group of young men to believe that they could accomplish this task, well aware, that we had very limited food during our journey.
"So he used that as motivation. He had convinced us that there was a Burger King on top of this mountain and that if we had gotten to the top within an hour's time, he would treat all of us to a great meal at Burger King.
"So all of us took the bait and got to the top of mountain as quick as we possibly could. When we finally got to the top we realized that there was in fact no Burger King, there was nothing.
"But we all sat and took in the moment and felt proud of the feat that we had just accomplished.
"The city of Lawrence has been blessed to have Steve change the lives of thousands during his 50-plus years at the club. He is a giant and there will never be anyone else like him."
******
Greydy Diaz
Freelance journalist (FIBA, ESPN, SI)
"Steve Kelley, who we affectionately refer to as 'Kelley,' looks nothing like me or the majority of the kids that walk through the Club doors but his lessons and guidance changed so many lives, including mine.
"I still remember the practice 17 years ago, when he stopped our team over 10 times because we were dribbling too much. He said, 'If you’re not attacking the the paint, then pass the damn ball!'
"He couldn’t stand us dribbling just to dribble. He taught us to move with purpose on the court and, really, in life.
"Every week, in order to step foot on the court, we had to deliver a weekly report card to Kelley. At first, it was embarrassing to ask my 8th grade teacher to fill out a sheet to let my coach know that I was behaving in school and getting my school work done. Before every practice, we entered study hall as a team to get out homework done while Kelley made sure there was order and silence in the room. Every corner we turned, Kelley was there to remind us that school came first and that our daily efforts mattered individually and collectively. Through him, I started to truly understand the value of being an exceptional teammate and servant leader.
"Kelley guided me every step of the way when I wanted to go to boarding school. He had been through the rigorous process with many club kids before me so he knew what he was doing, thankfully, because it was unfamiliar to many of our parents.
"He gladly drove my teammates and me to many boarding schools so we could imagine what our futures could look like. He not only helped us craft and tell our stories to countless admissions offices, who would decide if we were accepted or not, but he also taught us the power in truly owning them regardless of their final decisions.
"Anyone who has ever spent time with Kelley knows that he is an elite storyteller. I, along with my teammates, would spend hours in his office listening to him talk and he would gladly spend as much time listening to what was going on in our lives.
"I’m not sure who I would be without Kelley’s influence and love, but I know I’m a better journalist and, more importantly, human because of him."
******
Socrates Dela Cruz
Attorney
"My Steve Kelley story is a different one. He wouldn't even understand it totally. When we were playing basketball at the club, at practice or camp or whatever, if a you got injured, Steve would immediately come over to you and say, 'Walk it off,' as in, get up and don't cry about it.
"If you're doing a sprint and sprained your ankle, you knew you'd get that from him, 'Walk it off!'
"Well, one year at ABA Camp, I broke my leg. It was serious. I could see the bone coming out. The first thing that hit me wasn't the pain of injury, but the anxiety I would have when Steve would eventually come over.
"No one wanted to let Steve down. He was that important to all of us. Well, he comes over and he sees the injury, and I'll forget this, he said, 'Soc, stay down.'
"That was so impactful in my life, his saying that, being there for a pivotal moment in my life. He had been there for many in my life.
"Him saying to me, 'Soc, stay down,' was profound. He then said, 'You'll be OK. The hard work you've done will pay off.'
"That incident is a big part of my life and Steve being there. We have been so lucky to have him for so long."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.