Matt Antonelli has resigned as Bishop Fenwick’s head baseball coach, the school announced on Thursday.
The former Major Leaguer out of St. John’s Prep spent two seasons in charge of the Crusaders and stepped down to pursue other coaching opportunities.
“We thank coach Antonelli for his time at the helm of our program, for his mentorship of our student-athletes and for his commitment for our school. We respect (his) decision and we wish him every success in his future endeavors,” the school wrote in an e-mail informing baseball parents of Antonelli’s decision.
Anontelli said the move was not related to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s unprecedented state tournament ban on all of Fenwick’s athletic programs for the 2023-24 school year. Among the rules violations were repeated errors in the fifth-year waiver application for a baseball player last year and concerns that the school did not clear a policy that led to a 7th grader from St. Mary’s Danvers playing on the Crusader varsity baseball team in 2022.
Antonelli was not implicated in any of the documents released by the MIAA in regards to Fenwick’s punishment, however. School administrators, not head coaches, are responsible for waiver applications under the association’s rulebook. His team was also not the only varsity program to play middle schoolers during the 2021-22 school year, though it was the only one that forfeited games as a result.
Over two seasons on Margin Street, Antonelli compiled a 27-16 record. This past spring, he helped the Crusaders earn their first Catholic Central League title in nearly a decade. The 38-year-old former Wake Forest star was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2006 and now owns and operates Antonelli Baseball based in Middleton.
