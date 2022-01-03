Former Merrimack College football star Sam Cooper thought he was on his way to a tryout with the National Football League’s Houston Texans when he boarded a plane to Texas last week.
It turns out, the news was even better.
“When I arrived at the airport they met me with a car,” remembered Cooper. “Then, the Texans’ offensive line coach (James Campen) called and said, ‘We’re excited to have you on the team.’ I was very surprised!
“I passed my physical and my COVID-19 test, then they called me into the into the cafeteria. I took a moment in the bathroom to pray, then I came out and signed my contract.”
On Wednesday, Cooper — a 6-foot-2, 305-pound offensive lineman — was signed to the Texans’ nine-player practice squad.
“It’s been amazing so far,” said Cooper. “The whole coaching staff and team have been very welcoming. The offensive line coach is amazing. I’m the low man on the totem pole. I’m here to work, remain humble, help the Texans prepare for wins (as a member of the scout team) and continue to grow and learn more as a football player.”
Ravens, life without football
After his stellar career at Merrimack, earning a selection to the legendary East-West Shrine Bowl, Cooper signed as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens during the summer.
“Baltimore is a great organization,” said Cooper. “Coach (John) Harbaugh is an amazing guy, They asked me to play center, which I had never played in my life. I was terrified, but I jumped in and liked it. Now I can play both guard positions and center. It was a great experience, but it just didn’t work out in Baltimore.”
Cooper then turned his attention to training, and moved in with his sister Sandra in Philadelphia, near where the Nigerian native grew up in Pennsylvania.
“I would start working out around 5 a.m.,” said Cooper. “My strength coach, John Kalinowski has worked with NFL players. We trained every day, and he threw everything at me, like 300-yard shuttle drills. It was exhausting, but he had a plan.
“My agent, Marty Magid, also had my back the whole time. He kept telling me that I had better stay in shape and not get fat, because something big was going to happen.”
Joining the Texans
While a free agent, Cooper worked out for the New England Patriots, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars before landing in Houston.
“I’m so thankful to the Texans,” he said. “My agent told me to pack just one bag when I flew down here. But I had the mentality that I wasn’t coming home. I was planning to crush the workouts and get signed. It was a good thing I brought all my bags!”
Cooper said he is taking in all the information he can from being around NFL players and coaches.
“The offense is so complex, which is great because I want to grow,” he said. “Our offensive line coach is a lineman legend. He has worked with so many great linemen, so to learn from him is surreal. Offensive line is my passion, so to be around so many great linemen has me geeking out. I am so thankful to learn from so many great people.”
Now, he’s hoping to do all he can to help out the Texans.
“I am very blessed to be here,” said Cooper. “I’m just looking to keep my head down and help the team get better day by day, whether at practice, walk-throughs or anything else I can do for the team.”
