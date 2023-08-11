More than 3,000 miles and an ocean away from his childhood home in Auburn, N.H., J.D. Dudek discovered the spark he was looking for in his professional hockey career.
After playing parts of three seasons of minor league hockey in America, the former Pinkerton Academy superstar found the perfect home for his best pro hockey season yet — across the pond in Europe.
“It’s been an amazing opportunity to head over to play hockey in Europe,” said Dudek. “I always knew I wanted to play in the EIHL (Elite Ice Hockey League, which has teams throughout the UK) at some point in my career, and I’m so glad I have. Sweden has an amazing hockey culture, and hockey in the United Kingdom has been nothing short of amazing. My teammates and coaching staff made it very easy to be successful there, and I jump right in and help the team win games.”
The 27-year-old Dudek delivered a highly successful 2022-23 season overseas, split between Tranås AIF of the Swedish professional league Hockeyettan, and the Coventry Blaze of the EIHL.
In 29 games for the Blaze, Dudek tallied nine goals and eight assists, after notching four goals and four assists in 14 games for Tranås AIF.
“Sweden is a very talented place to play hockey,” said Dudek, who helped lead Pinkerton to the 2012 Division 1 state title. “You need to be a good skater, a good passer and have great puck skills. Every player over there is in tune with their skill set and the bigger ice makes it even more apparent, what you can do over there.
“The UK teams are allowed a lot more imports, so our locker room was very heavily Americans and Canadians, and it felt like I was back in an AHL (American Hockey League) or ECHL locker room. The UK guys, though, fit right in and hold their own. There are some great local players playing for all the teams in the league. I’m glad to be playing there as well.”
FIRST TRIP TO EUROPE, BACK TO AMERICA
Dudek — the son of former Heisman Trophy finalist and NFL running back Joe Dudek — first ventured to Europe in 2020, following four years at Boston College and stints in the AHL and ECHL.
“The first COVID year shut down a lot of the leagues and teams in America, and basically accelerated me going over to Europe,” he said. “I always knew I wanted to go over to Sweden to try the European style of pro hockey, but it came a lot quicker with COVID.
“When I first went to Sweden I played for Boden HF, and knew I liked it, I just didn’t like the winter and how north we were. I knew I wanted to go back, but just play somewhere more south in Sweden.”
Dudek returned to America for the 2021-22 season, playing for the Allen (Texas) Americans, the ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators.
“My experience was awesome in the ECHL,” he said. “I got to play close to home in Worcester for my first year, which was a great time. Then, I went down to Allen, and that was my first time ever going to Texas. I absolutely loved it, the hockey and state were great.”
HEADING TO SWEDEN, THEN ENGLAND
That following offseason, Dudek received a tip from a former teammate in Sweden.
“My goalie from Boden was playing for Tranås, so I spoke with him and he had nothing but nice things to say about the organization,” said Dudek, who signed with Tranås to start the 2022-23 season. “My experience with Tranås was awesome, my teammates were amazing and I loved the area I was in. I have nothing but love for my time there.”
He also enjoyed the experience living in the Tranås area of Sweden.
“Sweden has an amazing culture, a lot of things I wish we could adapt here in the states,” he said. “Obviously, it’s a very active country, so a lot of walking and a lot of biking, which was nice. I like that a lot. They also have this thing called ‘fika,’ which is basically when you finish lunch and you sit and have a coffee and a small dessert. It is kind of like your time to sit and enjoy the company you are eating with, which I thought was so cool.”
Midway through the 2022-23 season, Dudek moved on to the Blaze, based in Coventry, England.
“England and the rest of the UK is a very unique and historic place, I love it over there,” he said. “The UK is obviously very tea driven, but also enjoys their coffees. Just to go back and learn about their history makes the UK special. The architecture and the castles are mind-blowing. It’s truly a different world over there.”
Dudek will now return to England starting in the fall, having resigned with the Blaze for the 2023-24 season.
“I really loved my time in Coventry, so I was very fortunate to resign a week after our season ended,” he said, “I wanted to stay with the same team and build something for more than one season with a team. We had a lot of success (33-15-6), but we also had a lot of unfinished business. We’re looking to make a bigger mark, win even more games and win some championships.”
