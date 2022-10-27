One of the biggest Red Sox fan favorites of the past decade has officially called it a career.
Brock Holt, a longtime Red Sox utility player and a key part of the 2018 World Series championship team, announced his retirement after 10 years in the big leagues.
"Damn it that was fun. For parts of 10 years I got to do the only thing I ever wanted to do...play Major League Baseball," Holt wrote in an Instagram post. "Today I hang them up knowing I did the best I could for me, my family, and my teammates. I'm proud of every single second of it. If you were part of it at any point...know that I love you and I am forever grateful! We had one hell of a ride."
Originally a ninth-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2009, Holt debuted with the Pirates in 2012 and was subsequently traded to Boston in a deal that also netted the Red Sox closer Joel Hanrahan. Holt played 26 games with the Red Sox in 2013 and was not active for the club's World Series run that October, but over the following years he saw his role steadily expand.
In 2015 Holt was named an All-Star for the only time of his career, becoming the first player in MLB history selected to the All-Star Game after starting at seven or more positions before the break.
Later in 2018 he became the only player in baseball history to hit for the cycle during a playoff game, completing the feat during Boston's 16-1 win over the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Red Sox went on to win the 2018 World Series, and Holt finished the year batting .277 with seven home runs, seven stolen bases and a career-best .774 OPS.
Holt wound up playing seven seasons for the Red Sox in all, leaving the club after the 2019 season. From there he bounced between the Milwaukee Brewers, Washington Nationals and Texas Rangers before signing with the Atlanta Braves as a minor league free agent this past March. He was subsequently granted his release after failing to make the big league roster and ultimately did not play in 2022.
Holt finishes his career with a .262 batting average, 25 home runs, 234 RBI, 41 stolen bases and 316 runs scored over 751 career games. He played at least 200 innings at every position on the diamond except center field and pitcher.
