Trey Baker knows the end is here.
Roughly three hours and 162 miles from where he helped built Timberlane football into a state champion, and nearly back-to-back champ last fall, Baker will step onto the gridiron one final time, representing his home state in its annual border clash.
The former Owls standout defensive back and receiver will suit up for team New Hampshire in the 70th Annual New Hampshire/Vermont Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, on Saturday (noon) at Castleton (Vt.) University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
“I’m very excited to play in the Maple Sugar Bowl and compete with some great players from New Hampshire and Vermont,” said Baker, the lone Eagle-Tribune area local currently on the roster. “I’m also glad to be helping with raising money for the Shriners and being part of the great cause. It’s definitely sad knowing it will be the last time I’ll play football, but not everyone gets a chance to play in a game like this, so I’m thankful for the opportunity.”
Baker — who will next study business at UNH — is expected to play a key role at defensive back and on special teams, and hopefully see time at receiver for Team New Hampshire, just over eight months after closing out a stellar three-year varsity career with Timberlane.
As a junior, he helped anchor a defense that allowed just 9.2 points per game, leading the Owls to an undefeated Division 2 state title, their first state championship since 2001, just two years after being winless.
Last fall, Baker helped backbone a defense that embraced the move back to Division 1, surrendering just 19.9 points a game on the way to the D1 semifinals. He also caught 15 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown in the Owls’ run-heavy wing-T offense.
“I’m very happy for Trey to be recognized and selected to play in the Shrine Game,” said Timberlane head coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “He’s been an outstanding representative of our football program for four years, with how he conducts himself. Trey didn’t always get the notoriety that some of our other guys got, but he was a very reliable and consistent performer in all three phases of the game, and rarely came off the field.
“He’s physicality, fearlessness, and his football IQ are qualities that jump out at you. He always looks for ways to make plays that help win games, and no moment is too big for him.”
Baker learned he had been selected to the Maple Sugar Bowl not long after Timberlane fell to eventual state champion Bedford in the Division 1 semis.
“A week or two after losing in the playoffs, (Team New Hampshire) coach (Chris) Sanborn texted me asking me if I would want to be a part of the Shrine Game,” said Baker. “I was really surprised because I thought I would never play in another competitive football game. I’m not too sure what to expect, but it will definitely be fun to be a part of a team again.”
Baker remained in shape while starting at point guard for the Timberlane basketball team, averaging 13.9 points a game, and has continued to train for his final gridiron outing. He’s currently participating in a one-week training camp with Team New Hampshire.
“I’ve been trying to stay in shape by doing anything active, but have mostly just been playing basketball and lifting,” he said. “I think my role on this team will be playing defensive back and playing on special teams. I’m also prepared to play wide receiver.
“At Timberlane, my role was being a leader in the secondary and trying to be a part of as many tackles and deflections as possible. Being part of a state championship team is something that I’ll always be proud of and I made so many memories during my four years at Timberlane.”
With one last chance to play football, Baker has one sole focus.
“My only goal for this game is to win,” he said, “because I’d love to end my football career on a positive note.”
NO OTHER NEW HAMPSHIRE LOCALS
Baker is expected to be the lone Eagle-Tribune area representative in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
When the roster was initially announced, Pelham three-time state champion lineman Derek Muise and Salem tight end/linebacker Sam Jones were both listed. But neither currently appears on the roster.
The 190-pound Muise opened holes for a Pythons offense that averaged 48.8 points a game, and helped lead a defense that surrendered 11.0 points a game.
The New Hampshire roster is led by players including a pair from 2022 Division 1 state champion Bedford — receiver/defensive back Joel Poltronieri and defensive lineman Drake Sutton — and two more from Division 1 runner-up Londonderry — receiver Anthony Amaro and running back/linebacker Jack Drabik.
