The message never leaves Colby Laursen-Rice’s mind.
When life on or off the field as a scholarship college football player becomes too tough to handle, Laursen-Rice thinks of the message of hope and dedication from his hero, Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Jim Rice, his grandfather.
“My grandfather always tells me that the only person that can stop me from accomplishing my goals on the football field is myself,” said Laursen-Rice. “He tells me that I can do whatever I desire, as long as I put my heart into it. Nothing was handed to him, and he accomplished amazing things. I strive every day to make him proud.”
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound former Whittier Tech star from Methuen — who spent much of his youth in Lawrence — has already done plenty to honor his Hall of Fame grandfather’s advice.
Laursen-Rice just kicked off his true freshman season as an offensive lineman for Division 2 Post University (Waterbury, Conn.) — playing on a nearly full scholarship.
“College football is something I always dreamed of playing,” said Laursen-Rice. “For a long time at Whittier, I didn’t think I would have the chance to play at the college level. I was there to learn a trade. But coach (Whittier head coach Kevin) Bradley never gave up on me, he helped me find the right resources to follow my dream, and now I am playing college football on a 95% scholarship. It’s a dream-come-true.”
The path to college football took him from Whittier to a season at prep power Milford Academy (N.Y.), and finally to Post.
“Colby is just scratching the surface of his abilities,” said Bradley. “He has the size, but what college coaches mentioned was his speed. He’s very quick for his size, and has great feet. You can’t teach size and quickness, and he has that.”
WHITTIER TO MILFORD CULTURE SHOCK
Laursen-Rice began playing football as a 6-year-old, and found a home at Whittier Tech.
He started three seasons as an offensive and defensive lineman for the Wildcats, earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors as a senior.
“Going to Whittier was so beneficial for me,” he said. “I got to play football for four years, starting three, and I learned so much. I’m OSHA certified (in metal fabrication). and my coaches made sure I could keep playing football. Coach Bradley didn’t have to do what he did for me, but he did. He knew I loved football and was passionate, and he set me up to be great.”
After graduation, Laursen-Rice moved on to play a postgraduate season at Milton Academy, which bills itself as, “America’s premier post-grad (PG) football program for over 55 years.”
Right away, Laursen-Rice could see New Berlin, N.Y., was a different world.
“I went to Milford a boy, and it made me a man,” he said. “It was maybe the biggest turning point in my life. From football to my character, I look at life so differently after going there.
“Milford is a strange part of New York. The people in the town try to mess with the football players. They would throw rocks through our windows. It was really rambunctious down there, but it was also very strict for the football players. You were held to a high standard. We were really on our own down there. It was our duty to go to class, keep our grades up and make contact with coaches.”
But the experience also developed him as a football player.
“At Milford, we played against college JV teams,” he said. “We were a team of postgrads, and we were playing against college kids up to 22-years-old. We would face these talented teams, and we beat some of them, and that feeling is unmatched.
“Coaches from Syracuse watched one of our games, and invited me and a few of my teammates to visit the campus. We toured the facility, met the coaches, were fitted for full uniforms. I never would have had that chance if I didn’t go to Milford. I also learned more about being a team player and leader at Milford.”
JOINING POST UNIVERSITY
Like so many athletes, the college recruiting process wore on Laursen-Rice.
“College recruiting was really tough,” he said. “It’s all about advertising yourself to as many people as you can in the shortest time you can. If you’re not actively on Twitter posting your highlights, you’re not going to get recruited. So many people beg to be seen by college coaches, and are never seen. Only about 7% of athletes get the chance to play in college, and 2% get scholarships, so I am very fortunate.”
Laursen-Rice earned offers from Bryant University, Assumption College, Saint Anselm and Plymouth State, but in the end, he chose Post.
“I chose Post because they gave me the most scholarship money,” he said. “But also we played Post when I was at Milford, and they beat us, so that motivated me to go there. I also loved the facilities, everything is beautiful. The coaching staff is very impressive. I’m used to old-school coaches, and this staff is younger with more modern play-calling. I’m having a great time so far.”
LESSONS FROM GRANDPA JIM
Laursen-Rice credits his success to his grandfather Jim and his mother, Jessica Laursen, who raised him and chose to hyphenate his name. His father, Chauncey Rice, re-entered Colby’s life in recent years after struggling with legal issues.
“My mother and my grandfather have always been my backbone,” he said. “Without them giving me support, telling me I was going to make it and keeping me in the right crowd, I wouldn’t have taken football as seriously as I have. I just saw my grandfather the other day, and he gave me a pep talk.
“My grandfather always tells me that I don’t want to make a living working a 9-5 job. I want to make a living doing what I love, and that’s playing football. I love the game, under those lights, in that atmosphere, there’s no better feeling in the world.”
