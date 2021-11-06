CHESTNUT HILL — With the game on the line, Filip Forsmark lit the lamp on a great dish from Filip Karlsson-Tagtstrom, as the Swedish connection lifted the Merrimack College men’s hockey team past No. 14 Boston College, 4-3, Saturday night at Conte Forum.
Forsmark put home his third goal of the season in the final four minutes of the game to break the tie and send Merrimack to its second ranked win of the early season. Ben Brar, Hugo Esselin and Karlsson-Tagtstrom also found the back of the net for the Warriors.
Hugo Ollas got his second collegiate start against the Eagles and picked up his first win with 27 saves, including 12 in the third period to keep Merrimack alive.
On its second power play of the day, Declan Carlile swung a pass to the goal line for Max Newton, who bumped it to the slot for a one-timed finish from Brar to grab the lead.
In the closing minutes of the period, Christian Felton busted for the net. Esselin was in perfect position for a return pass and he fired home his first of the season in turn. The assist also marked the first collegiate point for Christian Felton.
In the second period, Jordan Seyfert played the puck in front of the net to Karlsson-Tagtstrom, who faked, then went to his backhand for his first collegiate goal.
Tension was high in the third period, as both teams looked to find the potential game-winner. Boston College had a chance to win the game midway through the frame with a power play, but Ollas and the Warrior defense came up big to keep it off the board.
With four minutes to play, Liam Walsh made a solid play to stop an Eagle breakout in the attacking end. Karlsson-Tagtstrom swooped in and grabbed the loose puck, then backhanded a feed to Forsmark in front, who one-timed home the game-winner.
Up Next, Merrimack treks to Orono, Maine Friday night for the first of a two-game set against the Black Bears . Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.