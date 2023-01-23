You just won’t find a higher-intensity, more spirited dual than Saturday afternoon’s Lawrence-Greater Lawrence Tech tussle.
For the state of wrestling, not just in the city but overall, that’s a great thing.
Both teams are young and rebuilding. That happens, sure. But the 45-35 Reggies win was so good on so many levels.
First and foremost, all 14 weight classes were contested. Passion and pride remain in both programs. Numbers are solid. and the commitment to the sport runs deep.
Before the main event on Saturday both teams went 2-0 in the quad, dispatching Billerica and Nashoba.
“We keep wrestling every single day. Life is hard every single day, but we have to keep on fighting,” said Reggies captain Xavier Tirado. “It’s something that is very important to us.
“As a captain, I have to show a good example to the team, teach them to fight off their back, keep working hard no matter what happens. We’re a team. Little by little, we keep on improving every single day.”
Attitude, in this case, means everything. Greater Lawrence coach Juan Nieves and Lawrence coach Rob Niceforo have planted the seeds of enthusiasm in their respective rooms, not just for today but for the future.
“To me, it’s so important to lead,” said Tirado. “I’m not going to be here next year. I want to set an example for these guys, and hopefully they can set an example for the next group.”
Lawrence wrestled hard but don’t think the Lancers were satisfied with the 2-1 day.
They may be lacking the marquee star, but the work ethic and desire to grow is fierce.
“I honestly think we have room for improvement because this team is made up of mainly first-and-second-year wrestlers,” said senior Nathaniel Ramos, who scored a win by fall against the rival Reggies.
“The potential I see in the freshmen and sophomores, I feel like they have a lot of things to give us. We’re build back from last year. As a senior, I don’t want to see the team lose. The fact that we’re winning a lot more, I’m personally proud.”
As happy as they are with the recent success, Ramos points down the road and what it can be.
“We have all these kids with potential. That makes me happy. The freshmen — Dominic Armano, Jayden Reynoso, those guys are putting in work,” he said. “If we lose, everyone knows we have to come back stronger in practice. I feel like we’re going to come back strong.”
