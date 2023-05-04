As the Boston Bruins broke for the summer — insert your tee-time wise crack here — with their final meetings on Tuesday, it’s time to look ahead to the future, while wondering what the heck went so wrong.
Where does the franchise go from here? and do they learn from some of the giant mistakes made in their “set records at all cost” regular season?
People are talking like Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are finally done. Each is 37. Both have slowed plenty, and the news that Bergeron worked around a herniated disc in the playoffs certainly has to be considered in the thought process.
I’m not with the folks who believe it’s time to move on from the two veterans. To me, that’s just silly in today’s NHL, where the salary cap is hard and enforced.
Both guys were and still could be bargains. This is a business, though. The Bruins can’t get caught up in the “One last run with the old guys … Do it for Patrice” thing.
They need to play 50 games. Not 75.
Skating the two of them to a pulp this year was a giant miscalculation by Jim Montgomery and B’s leadership. They paid for it dearly against Florida.
So, I’m all for one more ride, but it has to have some common sense built-in.
As for the rest of the crew? Brad Marchand’s second-half dip in play lasted right through the playoff series. He has one solid run in Game 3, but other than that he was just another guy. That’s a much more alarming piece to eye, simply because Marchand’s deal is $6.125 million average annual value.
The group on defense seriously let this team down in the playoffs. Hampus Lindholm and Dmity Orlov each had tough times facing a relentless Florida forecheck.
But the most troubling aspect of the series might just have been the play of Charlie McAvoy.
A veteran of six-plus seasons, McAvoy is in his prime, and he’s being paid like a top-of-the-line guy. Charlie McAverage’s two goals and -5 plus/minus over the last 37 playoff games (four years) is a clear indication of one simple fact.
He’s not Ray Bourque. He’s Glen Wesley. That’s not a bad thing. Wesley was a steady pro on the blue line. He played 20 years in the NHL and won a Cup.
But it’s time to rein in the coronation stuff with McAvoy.
The game’s best goalie tandem certainly has not covered itself in glory come playoff time. and the sample size is growing.
Linus Ullmark is now 3-5 in the postseason with a gross .888 save percentage and an even uglier 3.54 goals against average. Jeremy Swayman is 3-4 with a .901 and 2.91 — pedestrian numbers at best.
You have to wonder with the cap whether the Bruins can afford both, and Ullmark is currently the more expensive option of the two.
Can you trade the reigning Vezina winner? We shall see.
Celtics: Spotlight on Mazzula
Look, with all the apologies in the world to Methuen’s Georges Niang, with or without Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers are not beating the Boston Celtics in this series.
It’s just not happening.
The Celtics continue to catch every break possible. Giannis is out. Embiid is beaten up and was out in Game 1.
Jimmy Butler just twisted an ankle in Miami. Julius Randle is hurt in New York.
Can first-year head coach Joe Mazzula please start coaching his team?
Mazzula’s lack of leadership is allowing Boston to coast way too much.
With no Embiid on the opposite side in Game 1, the Celtics shot 59 percent from the field, 39 percent from behind the arc and made 17 of 18 free throws.
They lost.
“We didn’t get stops all night long. It really comes down to playing hard, finishing the game and finishing quarters the right way,” said Malcolm Brogdon.
Now, I love Brogdon. He plays hard and he pulls no punches. He’s also a bit of an outsider, refusing to be tainted by this all-green clique that has self-anointed Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart as the newest “Big Three.”
Postgame, Brogdon was asked about the strategy on James Harden, who erupted for 45 points, matching his career playoff high.
“For us, I thought we doubled Harden a little too much, and I think it cost us,” said Brogdon. “It puts us in long closeouts. It puts us in scramble mode. They’ve got a lot of shooters on the floor.
“Some of (the Harden double-teams) are reads. Some of them Joe is calling. I think we’re all at fault.”
Imagine, giving up 45 to a guy you doubled, “a little too much.”
That speaks to a lack of effort. That’s coaching.
Boston — and Mazzula — need to be better.
Patriots: Now the real work starts
The National Football League Draft has truly taken on a life of its own.
I’m not sure what possessed 125,000 people to come out to that park in Kansas City to watch Round 1 unfold Thursday night.
But it’s still a major night for football teams, especially ones in need of a talent influx, like your New England Patriots.
Was this a good draft for Bill Belichick and Co.?
Not a clue. Talk to me in three years.
Belichick’s draft record lately has been spotty at best. Part of me thinks that there is a huge element of luck involved.
I always think back to that 1995 draft when Bill Parcells culled Ty Law, Ted Johnson and Curtis Martin in the first three picks. Talk about a heater.
The Patriots added a dozen players in the (seven-round) draft this time around.
My first reaction to the weekend is that it screams more like a roster overhaul than it does adding to an already solid mix.
New England has a ton of work to do, talent wise. The AFC is stacked. The AFC East might be the toughest division in football now.
It’s time to get to work.
Red Sox: Sale, Bello hold the key
Finally, we have the Boston Red Sox in their quest to do the unthinkable — become one of six playoff teams in the American League on a meager $200 million budget.
The Red Sox are currently on the bubble for a wild card spot. Is that good enough? Can they keep things alive into the summer? We shall see.
I’m watching two players closely: Pitchers Chris Sale and Brayan Bello.
Each pitched well on the weekend — Sale actually lowered his ERA to 6.75 while Bello stands at 6.59.
If these two don’t perform, Boston won’t have a baseball summer.
