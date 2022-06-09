Two days, four games and a bunch of miles.
The next two days will go a long way in determining area success for the 2022 baseball and softball seasons.
Mid-June is where high school champions are crowned in these parts, and for four area combatants, things are getting quite interesting.
Friday, the two remaining area softball teams hit the road and head south as the MIAA Division 1 Final 8 unfolds.
Central Catholic will travel to Taunton High School, while Methuen will face off against King Philip High School of Norfolk. Both games are at 4 p.m.
Saturday, baseball takes over. Central fans can pile up more miles -- ouch, with gas prices now at about five bucks a gallon -- as the Raiders head to Babson College in Wellesley for a showdown with Catholic Memorial in a Division 1 Final 8 matchup there at 3:30 p.m.
Not to be outdone, the matchup everyone in the vicinity of Route 102 in New Hampshire was hoping for will unfold at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester when rivals Pinkerton Academy and Londonderry High play for it all in the Division I state title game with a first pitch set at 4 p.m.
Drama should abound over the next two days. Here’s a look at the four major battles.
Mass. Division 1 Softball
No. 6 Central (15-6) at No. 3 Taunton (18-4)
With a freshman pitcher and a talented bunch of underclassmen, the Raiders might have been expected to be a year or two away.
Somebody forgot to tell this bunch of recent Central grads about that script. They’ve simply willed themselves to exceed all expectations, and it doesn’t appear that they are ready to stop now.
“We are so excited to be playing another day. We’ve been working really, really hard. This is why we play, why we do this. I think we’re going to do really well,” said Raider captain Brianna John, who is headed off to Howard University in the fall.
“We’re tough, gritty, fighting really hard, and just giving all we’ve got. We’re playing for each other. We want this so bad. We want to fight to the very end.”
The Raiders hung on in a Round of 16 battle with North Andover, willing themselves to the win.
“That win was very eye-opening for us,” added John. “You can’t take anything for granted. You just have to leave everything we’ve go out there on the field.
“Taunton is going to come out swinging. We’re going to play our hardest to advance. They will too.”
Taunton is the reigning Division 1 state champ, and the Tigers, like Central, were pressed in the Round of 16.
University of New Haven-commit Kylie Thorpe hit a walkoff solo homer to beat Bridgewater-Raynham, 4-3, in that one.
Taunton used a pair of pitchers, Cate Larson, who got the win with five shutout innings of relief, and Liv Mendonca.
No. 7 Methuen (17-5) at No. 2 King Philip (22-2)
True softball fans make it a point to get to Methuen High softball games early.
Watching the Rangers take infield-outfield pregame is worth the price of admission, and that defensive prowess has been the backbone of this late season run, through Amesbury for the Methuen Invitational title and here into the state quarters.
“We’re super excited and ready to play,” said catcher and recent Ranger grad Avry Nelson. “Our defense is amazing right now. It’s carried us, and we’ve been stringing together hits lately, too.”
Methuen’s two young pitchers, Ilene Rickard and Mackenzie Yirrell, have raised their games as well.
“Even though they’re both sophomores, they’ve shown they have the mentality and maturity to carry us,” said Nelson. “They’ve done that beautifully.”
King Philip will certainly be a worthy adversary.
Jo Bennett will take the circle, and power threats Mia Bennett and Sarah Cullen lead the offense.
Nelson says the Rangers are riding high and will be ready.
“Hopefully we can get the bats going early,” she said.
NH Division I Baseball
No. 4 Londonderry (17-6) vs. No. 2 Pinkerton Academy (20-3)
It’s as fierce a rivalry as you will find in the Granite State, and the Lancers have enjoyed the upper hand on the diamond for sure.
Londonderry, piloted by veteran coach Brent Demas, has four state titles since Pinkerton’s last, way back in 1986 -- the last coming in 2019.
And the Lancers can be emboldened by the fact that they handed Pinkerton and ace lefty Liam Doyle, the D-I Pitcher of the Year, a 2-0 loss during the regular season.
Doyle will be back, ready to go on Saturday, and the Lancers will likely counter with either Kevin Rourke or Michael Crowley as both are available.
“We’re excited, nothing but excitement,” said Pinkerton catcher Cole Yennaco, whose uncle Bruce pitched the Astros to their last title in ’86. “We’re confident, ready to play. We’ve put our work in since March.”
Offense has not come easily for the Astros (6.4 runs per game, two shutout losses) this spring. The seven runs in the semifinals win over Exeter were huge, though.
“We struggled a little bit at the plate early, but made improvements as a team since then,” said Yennaco.
And then there is the Doyle factor. The Coastal Carolina commit is now 6-2 with a 0.90 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 54.2 innings of work.
“Doyle is confident, and we’re confident as a team with him out there,” said Yennaco. “He’s got a quick move to the plate. It’s a little different than you see out of most lefties.
“He’s very unique. He gets a lot of run to his fastball, and as everyone knows, he throws hard. His off-speed stuff now is dominant as well.
“As a team, we’re confident because we’ve prepared ourselves. We’ve been working since March. We’ve put in the work, we’re ready for this moment.”
Mass. Division 1 Baseball
No. 11 Central (16-8) at No. 3 Catholic Memorial (17-5)
When these two teams hooked up in the season opener, way back in early April, seven innings wasn’t enough. The Raiders prevailed in 10.
“It was a dogfight,” said recent Raider grad Kyle Espinola.
Much has transpired since, with each team earning some serious battle scars along the way.
Espinola and the Raiders haven’t been tested in their two tourney wins. Confidence is running high in the Central camp, and junior righty Frankie Melendez, a West Point commit, is expected to get the ball on the mound.
“We’ve been playing well -- working hard, keeping the repetitions up in practice, playing our game,” said Espinola. “We don’t worry about what the other team is doing.
“They’re a tough team with two good pitchers. We’re just playing our game. You know, see the ball, hit the ball.”
