RYE, N.H. – And then there were four.
A quartet of golfers with local ties advanced to the final 32 as the match-play portion of the 119th New Hampshire Amateur commenced on Wednesday at Abenaqui Country Club.
Evan Desjardins of Atkinson CC made quick work of Canterbury Woods’ Matt Moore, 5-and-3 to set the tone for the day.
“It’s been a good couple of days,” said Salem's Desjardins, a corporate finance major and a rising sophomore on the Bentley University golf team. “It’s just about being really clear wth myself, keeping my mental game in the right spot, trusting myself, trusting my game and just executing.”
Desjardins, the 2020 State Junior champ, reached the round of 64 in this event last year. He feels confident as he surges forwarded into uncharted territory on Thursday morning against 30-year-old Cameron Salo of New Ipswich.
“I think (I can win) I just have to go play my game,” Desjardins said.
“I like the course. The tee shots really suit my eye. You don’t just blast driver out there. You have to be strategic, and the greens are just rolling fantastic.”
Haverhill’s Aiden Azevedo, who also plays out of Atkinson CC, advanced with a 3-and-2 win over Rochester CC’s Kevin Strong. Atkinson Country Club’s Mat Gover earned a tidy 4-and-3 win over Jake Castricone of Canterbury Woods.
And Windham CC’s Nathaniel Kabogoh won 1-up over Nashua CC’s Jack Brown.
The three other remaining locals, after the medal-play portion, were eliminated.
Jack Pepin of Atkinson CC fell to Matt Burroughs of Concord CC. 3 and 1
Two-time defending champ James Pleat knocked off Hoodkroft Country Club’s Jeremy Burke, 4-and-3.
Windham CC’s Nick Fairweather was eliminated by Carter CC’s Jack Meehan, 3-and-2.
Along with Salo’s match on Thursday morning, Azevedo will take on Laconia CC’s Patrick Hesseltine. Gover and Kabogoh will square off in the round of 32 matchup as well.
MASS AMATEUR DOWN TO FINAL 8
The quarterfinals are set in the Mass. Amateur at Concord Country Club.
Both players with local ties were eliminated in the morning round of 32.
Far Corner Golf Club’s Nick McLaughlin Nick McLaughlin was eliminated on 20 holes by Conner Willett of Charles River CC. Bradford Country Club’s Bill Drohen was beaten, 2-1, by Nashawtuc’s Xavier Marcoux.
