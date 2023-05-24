NORTH ANDOVER — After a wild and at times puzzling fourth quarter, the Merrimack Valley Conference boys lacrosse title came down to a showdown between two of the best:
North Andover sniper Patrick Roy vs. Billerica High goalie Scott Einarson. With the final seconds ticking away, the Indians goalie found a way to preserve victory, denying Roy’s last-second bid from about 20 yards out and locking down the 7-6 Billerica win.
With the result, the conference title will be split four ways between these two, Chelmsford and Andover.
A quad-title was not on the North Andover agenda when this one started. But it’s almost fitting in what has been a convoluted conference season from the opening faceoff.
“They’re happier with it than we are,” said North Andover coach Steve Zella. “Both defenses played well, we came up short. We just ran out of time, basically.”
A low-scoring affair was as tight as expected with Einarson and Knights’ keeper Matt Roy trading big stops through a scoreless opening quarter.
Trey Kean had North Andover’s first score, sandwiched by a pair of Indians tallies as it went to halftime 2-1 Billerica.
Patrick Roy, freshman Tommy Farrell and Colin Willoe scored North Andover third period goals — the last of which came with just 3.4 seconds on the clock to make it 5-4 Knights as we turned for home.
That’s when the fireworks began.
Seven seconds into the fourth, the Indians netted the first of four straight, a run that put them large and in charge at 7-4 with 5:53 to play.
North Andover showed a ton of heart, though, and dominated the rest of the way.
Jake Lins ripped one home at 5:33 to halt the bleeding.
Billerica tried its best to play keep-way, but Drew Fitzgerald upped the ante with just 33.2 left in the game, slicing it to 7-6.
The Indians won the faceoff but the Knights picked up a steal seconds later. Whistles blew, the clock ran and play continued. Some players stopped and Lins scored what half the gathering felt like was the equalizer.
The officials thought differently.
“The clock was running, from 24 down to 17, it was our ball, it kept running. One guy blew the play dead, and the other guy blew the whistle as it was in play.” said Zella. “The play was stopped apparently. There were two whistles. It’s just really unfortunate, very frustrating.”
North Andover took possession with 24 seconds left, and Roy worked for a good shot, but Einarson proved up to the task.
“Matt Roy and Scott Einarson are two of the best,” said Zella. “We had a lot of good shots, and Scott had a lot of good saves. We just needed to finish and we couldn’t.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.