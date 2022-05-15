METHUEN – Losers of four of five, the Methuen High girls were staring at a rigorous four-game week. Simply put, it was make-or-break for the season.
“Regardless of who you’re playing, four games in five days in the MVC is extremely difficult, very tiring,” said Rangers softball coach Jason Smith. “Weeks like that in the MVC can be very grueling, but they had goal and worked really hard to get to it.”
The Rangers needed a sweep and got it, surging back into the MVC1 race and punctuating things with a 5-2 win over Central Catholic – the fourth-rated team in the MIAA’s Division 1 power rankings – on Friday night.
“Friday, we had production up and down the lineup,” said Smith.
Both Makenna Donovan and sophomore Kiele Coleman belted run-producing triples. and most importantly, the Rangers were pretty solid behind sophomore Ilene Rickard, who struck out eight and walked one in the complete games.
That victory came off wins over Lawrence, North Andover and Dracut.
“We played clean on defense for the most part all week,” said Smith, whose Rangers moved to 9-4 and 8-4 in the MVC. “We may have had an error here or there, but nothing was costly.
“We also came up with the timely hits. We’ve hit well at times this year, but the big hit has been a problem. We got them this week.”
BIG WEEK IN THE MVC
Looking to take in some local softball? With the warm temps, many teams are taking it to the night.
Along with the Lowell-Methuen showdown on Monday night on Burnham Road, there is Andover-North Andover matchup on the spiffy, new turf at Greater Lawrence Tech at 7 p.m.
Wednesday afternoon at 4, the Knights will travel to Haverhill for a big one.
The Rangers then host Chelmsford on Wednesday and Boston Latin Academy on Saturday night. Both of those are 7 p.m. starts.
GRANITE STATE CHECK-IN
The softball standings in New Hampshire Division 1 took a strange turn over the past week or so as defending state champion Salem went 2-2 over the last four, the losses coming against Timberlane and Goffstown.
Concord, runner-up a year ago, remains the lone unbeaten in D-1 at 12-0, with Exeter at 13-1 and both the aforementioned Grizzlies and Londonderry at 12-2.
All four local entries, 9-3 Salem, 9-4 Pinkerton, 8-6 Timberlane and 8-6 Windham remain right in the thick of the playoff hunt.
Looking for a couple key collisions to watch for as the final two weeks of the regular season unfold?
Monday, it’s Goffstown coming to Windham. and a week later, Salem and Londonderry will do battle. Also, Exeter will be at Pinkerton on Wednesday, May 25.
It is interesting to note, schedule wise, that while Concord has had its way with Windham in the season opener and more recently Timberlane, neither Salem or Pinkerton will see the Tide in the regular season.
