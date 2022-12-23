Pat Freiermuth first met Franco Harris at Penn State, an alum, about five years ago.
It was pretty cool. He had heard about the former Nittany Lion under Joe Paterno and his ultra-consistent three-year career – 643, 675 and 684 yards, averaging 8 TDs – on teams that finished 2nd, 26th and 3rd ranked.
But then everything changed on April 30, 2021, on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, when Freiermuth, a native of Merrimac and Brooks School graduate, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
And it wasn’t just the fact that Freiermuth was chosen by the legendary Steelers, around since 1933, probably the perfect franchise representing Freiermuth’s blue collar style and grit.
It was the person who announced the pick at podium in Cleveland that day: Franco Harris.
Harris died two days ago at age 72. Sadly, today was the 50th anniversary celebration of Harris’ famed “Immaculate Reception” – A last second reception he caught before it hit th ground after it was deflected, rambling untouched for a the game winning TD, covering 60 yards, sending the Steelers to the AFC title game – and Sunday is the scheduled retirement of his jersey number.
Harris, Freiermuth came to find out, was more than a legend than he realized.
“I knew he was great, but thinking back when I was at Penn State I had no idea how great and special he was,” said Freiermuth. “Then when I got to Pittsburgh I really understood who he was and what me meant to the Steelers organization and the fans.”
Even better, he realized what a nice guy Harris was.
“He and his wife, Dana [Dokmanovich], opened up their house to me,” recalled Freiermuth. “We had that connection from Penn State and he stayed in Pittsburgh after his career. I ended up having dinner with them a few times. It was incredible how nice they were to me.”
The two swapped stories, particularly about their experiences at Penn State, including one from Harris’ first summer in State College, Pa., freshman year under Paterno.
“The funniest thing he told me was when he first got to Penn State, they had him at tight end,” said Freiermuth. “He said it was for a week or two and [Paterno] realized something wasn’t right and said, ‘It’s probably not your position.’ They moved him to running back and the rest is history.”
Freiermuth said there many times he would text both Franco and Dana, checking in, or answering some comments they would have after game.
He also was invited to a Pirates baseball game in which Franco and his wife had a suite.
“It was always positive with them,” said Freiermuth.
One thing Freiermuth learned from interacting and observing Harris was ability to make others feel special.
“When he was talking to you he made you feel like he was the only person in the room,” said Freiermuth. “That’s something I try to do. It means a lot to people.”
Saturday night will be a special night in Pittsburgh in honor of Harris career, the “Immaculate Reception” anniversary and especially his life.
“It will be cool to be part of history, prime time, on Christmas Eve, with a lot of his former teammates there,” said Freiermuth. “It stinks he’s not there in person to experience it. But I will always love Franco for not only what he has meant to me, but what he means to so many people as a great, great guy.”
