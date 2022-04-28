Every once in a while, a generational talent comes along and takes over the league for decades at a time.
Mike Trout and Bryce Harper entered the league together and now own five MVP awards between then. Before them were Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera at the turn of the 21st century, Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez in the early 1990s, Barry Bonds shortly before them and on the list goes.
Now two more have emerged in Wander Franco and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and unfortunately for the Red Sox they’re both going to be tormenting the AL East for years to come.
Over the past week, Boston has gotten an up close look at the young superstars, and it’s obvious they more than live up to their immense hype. The two standouts, who are 21 and 23 years old, respectively, are among the early favorites to win this year’s American League MVP. By season’s end, they could have their teams in prime position to make a deep playoff run.
Franco made his MLB debut at age 20 last June against the Red Sox and immediately proved he belonged. In a little more than half a season, he posted 3.5 wins above replacement — indicating all-star caliber production over the length of time he played. and so far this year, he ranks second among all AL players with 1.3 WAR in less than three weeks of action.
The conventional stats are just as impressive as the advanced metrics. For his career, Franco is batting .298 with an .847 OPS, and this season he’s batting .338 with a .999 OPS to go along with four home runs, 12 RBI, an AL-high seven doubles and an MLB-best 44 total bases in only 16 games.
HALL OF FAMERS
And again, remember, he just turned 21 on March 1. When the season began, he was still the youngest player in baseball to make an opening day roster despite this being his second season in the majors.
That didn’t stop the Rays from offering him an 11-year, $182-million contract extension, which is both by far the biggest deal in club history and the biggest ever signed by a player Franco’s age. It’s potentially a massive steal for Tampa Bay.
Rich Hill, the 42-year-old Red Sox veteran who played with Franco in Tampa Bay last season, didn’t hold back when recently asked about the young superstar.
“I know this is a bold statement, but I think he’s going to be a Hall of Famer,” he told Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.
No one would be surprised if Guerrero Jr. wound up in Cooperstown down the road, too. After all, his father is already enshrined.
Over the course of his Hall of Fame career, Vladimir Guerrero Sr. hit 449 home runs, tallied 2,590 hits, slashed .318/.379/.553 for his career and compiled 59.5 WAR over 16 seasons. When all was said and done, he was a slam dunk Hall of Fame pick, earning 92.8% of the vote.
And while obviously Guerrero Jr. has a long way to go, it’s not inconceivable he could approach some of those totals by his 32nd birthday.
Last year Guerrero Jr. finished second in the AL MVP voting after a breakout campaign in which he totaled 48 home runs, 111 RBI and 188 hits while slashing .311/.401/.601. That stacks up well against his father’s best seasons, and with 77 career home runs and 393 hits barely a month into his age 23 season, he could compile a Hall of Fame resume before he’s even exited his prime.
JETER-ESQUE GRAbB
All of that is to say the Red Sox are going to have their hands full throughout the rest of the 2020s, and Franco and Guerrero Jr. have already made a habit of making Boston’s life miserable.
The other day Franco made a brilliant running catch to rob Christian Vázquez of a bloop hit down the left field line, covering more than 100 feet of ground in a play reminiscent of Derek Jeter’s famous catch and dive into the stands from 2004. Last year he hit a home run against the Red Sox in his major league debut. For his career, he’s hit five home runs with 18 RBI in 19 games against Boston, both his highest totals against any single opponent.
And while Guerrero Jr. hasn’t crushed Boston any worse than other teams, his nine home runs, 38 RBI, 51 hits, 11 doubles, 33 runs and .856 OPS still represent some of the highest totals by any one player against the Red Sox since Guerrero Jr. debuted in 2019.
That’s just going to be a fact of life in the AL East from here on out. and given the tendency for top talent to find its way to Yankee Stadium and the lengths Baltimore has gone to unearth a transcendent talent of its own, we can’t rule out the possibility that more superstars could loom on the horizon.
No matter what the future holds, it’s clear the Red Sox will have some formidable adversaries standing in their way as they aim to build back towards consistent championship contention.
