Terry Francona had a front row seat for David Ortiz’s rise, taking over the club just as he began writing the legend that earned him a place in Cooperstown.
Fittingly, Tuesday night he had a front row seat once again as Big Papi returned to Fenway Park as a Hall of Famer for the first time.
Thanks to some fortunate timing in the schedule, Francona, now in his 10th season managing the Cleveland Guardians, was in the house as Ortiz was honored in a pregame ceremony commemorating his Hall of Fame induction. The former Red Sox manager was among the guests of honor alongside former Red Sox general manager Theo Epstein and manager John Farrell and was singled out during the ceremony by Ortiz himself.
“He was like a father to me,” Ortiz said on NESN later in the game.
Francona was also among those who got a shoutout from Ortiz in his Hall of Fame speech on Sunday. Speaking in the visiting manager’s office prior to the game, Francona said though he wasn’t able to watch the induction live, hearing Ortiz say that was special and he’s grateful for the relationship they have and the memories they share.
“What I care about more is the times we had together,” Francona said. “They weren’t always perfect, but we worked hard and what was meaningful is where do you go from there? Normally it ends up being stronger because you create that trust, and that’s what I get excited about.”
The confluence of Tuesday’s ceremony with this week’s four-game series has allowed Francona to reconnect with numerous former Red Sox players and coaches who are also in town. Prior to the game Francona said he got to see former players Tim Wakefield and Trot Nixon, both of whom also took part in Tuesday’s ceremony along with Hall of Famers Pedro Martinez, Carl Yastrzemski, Jim Rice and Vladimir Guerrero Sr., along with Farrell, who served as Francona’s pitching coach before leading the Red Sox to the 2013 World Series title.
Though Francona said he can’t remember the last time he saw Ortiz face to face before Tuesday, the two remain close and he texted his former player before the game to tell him how proud of him he was.
During their time together Ortiz and Francona were at the center of some of the most memorable seasons in Red Sox history, winning two World Series titles in eight seasons. Ortiz is best known today for his starring role in ending the club’s 86-year championship drought, but while he etched his name into Red Sox lore that October, Francona said he could already see how special he was from the moment he arrived ahead of the 2004 season.
Alex Cora, the current Red Sox manager who also played with Ortiz and for Francona, also recognized the importance of the Guardians’ manager being there.
“He was huge in his career and for him to be here for this, I know it means a lot,” Cora said.
Given Francona’s prominent role in Red Sox history, it’s hard to believe he’s now spent more time in Cleveland than he ever did in Boston. Yet while Francona did return to the visitor’s dugout to oppose his former club once the ceremony was over, for a few fleeting minutes Francona was back in the fold.
