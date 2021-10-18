What the heck was Methuen volleyball coach Matt Twomey thinking?
That may have been a question some posed in the preseason when, out of a whopping 85 candidates, he placed French foreign exchange student Mila Grootswagers on the varsity roster.
Although she has good height, at 5-foot-11, Grootswagers had never played an iota of organized volleyball and had no real skills to speak of.
“I didn’t want to come across as ‘Welcome to America, now you’re cut,’” explained Twomey.
While that’s an admirable sentiment, some might still have questioned the move when it was made.
But more than halfway through the season, Twomey’s decision looks like a stoke of genius. It’s turned into a win-win situation for both Grootswagers and the entire team.
Grootswager, who grew up in the Netherlands and is still technically Dutch, had serious experience as a competitive rower but, other than a little action at the beach, had never played volleyball.
“I just wanted to try something new,” said Grootswagers. “I didn’t know anything about the sport. It’s completely different (from the beach).”
But, as far as fitting in as a junior at the high school, the decision to try volleyball has been a godsend.
“I was really nervous the first day but everyone (on the volleyball team) was so nice to me,” she said. “That really helped me the first day of school already knowing some people.
“And everyone has been so helpful teaching. I fell in love with the sport.”
That’s nice, but what has really been nice, says Methuen junior captain and standout Sam Driend, has been how Grootswagers has been a boost to the team which, at 8-7, is battling for a playoff spot.
“She is so bubbly in a good way and never has a negative attitude,” said Driend. “She always finds a way to help out and to keep our spirits up if things aren’t going our way. She’s just an awesome addition to the team.”
Grootswagers is also improving by leaps and bounds and has played in two sets so far as a middle hitter.
“She is a really quick learner,” said Driend. “I wish we could have her back next year.”
Meanwhile, Grootswager is giving some thought to trying out for basketball in the winter.
“I’ve never played before but people see my height and everyone asks me if I play basketball,” she said. “So I might try it.”
And why not? Joining the volleyball team has benefited both her and her teammates so who is to say the same thing won’t happen in basketball?
