NORTH ANDOVER — With just over a minute to play, and their initial plan failing, North Andover’s Isabella Robinson and Janie Papell had to improvise.
“In the huddle, coach called a play for me and Janie,” remembered Robinson. “Our original play didn’t work, so we had to reset. I got the ball, but I had a lefty drive, and I’m a righty, but I just took it. I had a lane clear, so I shot the ball, and I knew it was going in.”
The freshman Robinson fired a shot into the left lower corner of the net for the go-ahead goal with 1:04 left in regulation, and North Andover’s defense fended off a final rally by Andover in the final seconds, to give the Scarlet Knights a thrilling 11-10 win.
The wild finish saw four lead changes in the second half alone.
“We have had some tough games early in the season, but I felt like we really connected tonight,” said Papell, a sophomore.
“We had to settle down, going against our rivals. Once we started driving to the net and attacking, things worked out.”
The matchup was a back-and-forth battle from the start.
Andover took the momentum early, on goals by Tess Gobiel and Hailey Doherty, both fresh off helping the girls basketball team to the state finals.
Two goals each from Robinson and Papell then gave North Andover the lead, but Gobiel scored twice in the final 11 seconds of the half to make it 4-4 at halftime.
Gobiel and Jacklyn Brussard opened the second half with a goal, and it was 6-4 Golden Warriors. It could have been worse, but Scarlet Knights goalie Sam Melville made some huge stops on point-blank shots.
“It took our girls a little while to get into the game,” said first-year North Andover coach and former Scarlet Knights star Jenn Pino.
“It was a slow start, but, once we settled in, I think we controlled the game, even if the score doesn’t show it. We started playing to our strengths, getting the ball to the right places, and it all worked out.”
The Scarlet Knights rallied for five of the next six goals, with Caleigh Applegate giving them the lead by finding the back of the net twice.
But back came Andover, and Rose MacLean scored on a penalty shot to tie the game. Papell scored to give the Scarlet Knights the lead back, but Doherty scored again to tie it with 5:26 to go.
Finally, with 1:04 left, Robinson scored the winner.
“It wasn’t working for me driving to the net,” said Papell of the lead-up to the winner.
“Isabella is a really good driver, and I saw her open, so we set it up. That was her spot on the field, and I knew she could put it in. When she scored, it was so exciting.”
Andover did muster a final drive, getting a late shot. But Melville was there for a save, and Meghan Daley made a big defensive stop, then took the ball and ran out the clock.
“We fought to the end, and that’s all I can ask of the girls,” said Andover coach Ally Stager. “But we hurt ourselves with too many mistakes. We didn’t give up, but we made a few mistakes we just couldn’t overcome.”
North Andover 11, Andover 10
Goals: North Andover — Isabella Robinson 4, Janie Papell 4, Lauren Willoe, Caleigh Applegate 2; Andover — Hailey Doherty 2, Tess Gobiel 5, Jacklyn Brussard, Molly Agostino, Rose MacLean
Saves: NA — Sam Melville 10; And — Allie Batchelder 7
Andover (2-3): 4 6 — 10
North Andover (3-2): 4 7 — 11
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.