Lawrence High got its football season off to a solid start with a 27-0 win over Lynn English at Manning Field.
David Manon had a pair of touchdowns, while Euryn Reyes and Frendy Soler added scores as well for the Lancers.
One other local result in the Bay State, the Greater Lawrence Tech Reggies put up a solid fight before falling to defending Super Bowl champ Wakefield, 17-7.
Up in the Granite State, Pelham High made it 32 straight wins with a 14-0 win over Saint Thomas in a weather-shortened affair.
The Pythons outgained a perennially strong St. Thomas Aquinas squad 227-46, but Pelham coach Tom Babaian wasn't enthused about his team's showing: "Although we won, we committed far too many penalties and mental errors," he said. "If we want to continue to have success, we need to stop committing those types of mistakes."
As for the remainder of the slate, wild weather forced repeated delays and ultimately postponements of the rest of the card.
Here’s a look at the area football games that were moved to the weekend:
Roxbury Prep at Whittier … Now SATURDAY, 12:30 p.m.
Spaulding at Timberlane … Now SATURDAY, 9 a.m.
Central Catholic at Springfield Central, … Now SUNDAY, 12 noon
Methuen at Lincoln-Sudbury … Now SATURDAY, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury at Andover … Now SATURDAY, 7 p.m.
Alvirne at Pinkerton … Now SATURDAY, 9 a.m.
In addition on Saturday, Haverhill at Beverly is at 11 a.m. and Malden Catholic is at Windham at 2 p.m.
