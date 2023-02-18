LAWRENCE — The Andover High boys played the role of ultimate spoiler on Friday night, crashing Lawrence’s “Senior Night” party with a dominant performance.
The Warriors dominated from the start in virtually every single aspect of the game, handing the Lancers their second loss of the year, first in the Merrimack Valley Conference, 70-51. The Warriors had the edge in shooting, rebounding, and practically anything you could name.
Senior Ryan MacLellan led the shocker, scoring a game-high 24 points against the top-ranked team in the MIAA Power Rankings.
“This is an amazing feeling for our guys,” said MacLellan. “This season has been a rollercoaster for us, and it was tough starting out the year, but now we have won five in a row. This win gives us an incredibly large amount of confidence heading into the tournament, and I am more than happy with how my squad played tonight.”
MacLellan started the game with a mid-range jump shot, and did not miss at all in the first quarter, finishing the frame with 13 points.
“Ryan made some gigantic plays for our team,” said Andover head coach David Fazio. “He instilled confidence in the entire team, and that’s what he is all about.”
Heading into the second quarter, Andover led 23-16. Both head coaches stressed defense the remainder of the game.
Andover led 36-21 with 3:56 to go in the half, but Lawrence went on a run led by Danny Reyes, and trailed by 11 heading into halftime, with the Warriors leading 39-28.
Despite trailing by double-digits at the half, it felt like Lawrence was far from out of it. The Lancers just came off a rally from 15 points down in the third quarter to beat Central Catholic on Tuesday, and had delivered big seconds half all season.
Senior guard Marius Canery took over in the third, scoring eight in the quarter, and the Lancers only trailed by seven with two minutes to go in the quarter.
But with 8 minutes to go, and the game still in the balance, the Lancers went cold from the field.
With fouls galore, Andover’s Rohit Srinivasan hit a deep three with 6:42 to go, which gave Andover a 58-42 lead.
It was at this point that the Andover fans and players really saw that this stunning upset could actually happen, as the Warriors had an answer for everything Lawrence threw their way.
Andover kept hitting free throws (10 of 13 in the quarter) when it mattered most, and with the Lancers missing shots, this one was all but over.
After the game, Fazio was certainly surprised byt the outcome of this game, but incredibly proud of his squad.
“Lawrence has one incredible team, and against them, if you can score and weather their storms, you have a chance,” said Fazio. “We certainly did that tonight, and we made so many big plays and clutch shots. I’m proud of my kids, we’ve won at Central this year, and now we have won in front of this environment at Lawrence. We just keep doing what we do.”
