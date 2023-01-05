North Andover and Lawrence

North Andover High hosts state powerhouse Lawrence High tonight. The last time these teams met was last February. Here ex-North Andover player Brody McGratty takes the jump shot against Lawrence.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Friday, Jan. 6

Boys Basketball

Fellowship Christian at Minuteman, 4 p.m.

Greater Lowell at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.

Minuteman at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.

Central Catholic at Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Pembroke at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.

Billerica at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.

Amesbury at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Timberlane at Dover, 6:30 p.m.

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.

Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 6:30 p.m.

Lawrence at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Winnacunnet at Windham, 6:30 p.m.

Tewksbury at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Portsmouth, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Minuteman at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.

Whittier at Greater Lowell, 5:15 p.m.

Georgetown at Amesbury, 5:30 p.m.

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.

Portsmouth at Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Pelham at Pembroke, 6:30 p.m.

John Stark at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.

Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.

Haverhill at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Windham at Winnacunnet, 7 p.m.

Andover at Bridgewater/Raynham, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Londonderry at Salem, 7 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Greater Lawrence at Tri — County, 6 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Andover at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.

Andover at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

North Andover at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.

Alvirne at Salem, 6:45 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Alvirne at Salem, 6:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Timberlane at Sanford, 7 p.m.

Haverhill at Ashland, 7 p.m.

