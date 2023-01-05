Friday, Jan. 6
Boys Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Minuteman, 4 p.m.
Greater Lowell at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.
Minuteman at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.
Central Catholic at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Pembroke at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.
Billerica at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.
Amesbury at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Timberlane at Dover, 6:30 p.m.
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.
Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 6:30 p.m.
Lawrence at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Winnacunnet at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
Tewksbury at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.
Salem at Portsmouth, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Minuteman at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.
Whittier at Greater Lowell, 5:15 p.m.
Georgetown at Amesbury, 5:30 p.m.
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.
Portsmouth at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Pelham at Pembroke, 6:30 p.m.
John Stark at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.
Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Haverhill at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Windham at Winnacunnet, 7 p.m.
Andover at Bridgewater/Raynham, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Londonderry at Salem, 7 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Greater Lawrence at Tri — County, 6 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Andover at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
Andover at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
North Andover at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.
Alvirne at Salem, 6:45 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Alvirne at Salem, 6:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Timberlane at Sanford, 7 p.m.
Haverhill at Ashland, 7 p.m.
